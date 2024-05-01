The Challenge Season 40 spoilers reveal several competitors who went into multiple eliminations

The Challenge Season 40 is filming in Vietnam, with the cast of 40 reduced heavily over the past several months.

MTV’s upcoming season features some of the biggest stars to have competed in The Challenge, as the cast includes individuals spanning the show’s 39 seasons.

With that, former champions battle to add to their win total, and others strive to achieve their first-ever Challenge championship.

Spoilers continue to arrive online, showing which competitors have gone home, whether by purge, DQ, or eliminations.

Based on recent spoilers, several cast members have racked up multiple wins in eliminations as they fight to stay in the game.

Several Season 40 stars endured multiple eliminations

Viewers have seen in many seasons of The Challenge that once a competitor becomes a target for an alliance, they tend to find themselves repeatedly voted or sent into elimination.

That was the case in Battle For a New Champion for Kyland Young, as he was on the opposite side of a large alliance controlled by Michele Fitzgerald and Jay Starrett.

For Season 40, it appears that as the final gets closer, Kyland is one of the competitors being sent into eliminations repeatedly.

According to an update at the Vevmo spoilers forum, he was responsible for eliminating Ride or Dies winner Devin Walker, most recently. Before that, Kyland was sent into an elimination against four-time champion Darrell Taylor and won.

This elimination was a rematch between Darrell and Kyland, who faced off in Season 39. Darrell came in as a mercenary and drew Kyland’s name at The Arena, but he lost to him in their event.

Like Kyland, Cory Wharton has yet to win a season of The Challenge, but he’s doing his best to fight for survival. Based on the spoiler updates, Cory eliminated former champs Derrick Kosinski and Brad Fiorenza.

In addition, results showed that two-time Challenge winner Rachel Robinson won elimination events against two-time All Stars winner Jonna Mannion and her All Stars 4 castmate Averey Tressler.

Two other champions competed in the results. Online spoilers revealed that Kaycee Clark and Tori Deal battled it out in an unknown elimination, with Tori sending Kaycee home.

Who is still competing in The Challenge Season 40?

Based on the list of cast members and those eliminated, 13 are still in the. Theo Campbell is listed as the most recent competitor eliminated or purged from the game.

Among the cast members still there are Johnny Bananas, the show’s winningest competitor; three-time MTV Challenge winner Jordan Wiseley; and two-time winner Cara Maria Sorbello. The only other former show winners still playing the game are Tori, Jenny West, and Rachel.

Many fans may be surprised to learn that Aviv Melmed from The Challenge: Fresh Meat is still in the competition. She also won that season alongside Darrell, but Season 40 will mark her first time on The Challenge since then.

In addition, Cory, Josh Martinez, Kyland, Michele Fitzgerald, Olivia Kaiser, and Derek Chavez are competing to win their first season of The Challenge. Of those competitors, only Cory and Olivia have been in a final.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.