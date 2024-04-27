The Challenge Season 40 spoilers: Format change takes out competitors ahead of final

Things are heating up for The Challenge Season 40, as spoilers are revealing more competitors are out of the game.

In Season 39, viewers only saw former champions arrive as mercenaries, but now most are part of the main cast.

The upcoming season’s cast originally consisted of 40 competitors, but after eliminations in the past several weeks, it is now below half that number.

As of this writing, there are just 14 individuals left in Vietnam, vying to win the show’s first-place prize.

Several former champions are among them, although a recent elimination spoiler revealed that one of the show’s toughest competitors is out.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

This report contains spoilers for The Challenge Season 40, currently filming in Vietnam.

The Challenge 40 spoilers reveal former champ is out

The Challenge Season 40 appears to have changed its format, as there are now purges and solo eliminations.

Based on recent spoilers, Nehemiah Clark is out of the game due to a purge situation in a daily challenge.

As of this writing, it’s unclear what that daily challenge consisted of, but viewers saw a similar situation in Season 39 ahead of the final. In each daily challenge, the worst-performing competitor gets automatically eliminated.

Nehemiah last appeared in The Challenge: All Stars 3 after appearing in Seasons 1 and 2. While he reached the final in Seasons 2 and 3, he could not capture the win.

In another surprising update, former show winner Laurel Stucky is also out of the game. Based on the original tweet from @GamerVev, Laurel was out due to a disqualification.

Screenshot of spoilers tweet about The Challenge 40. Pic credit: @GamerVev/Twitter

However, an update revealed that Laurel was also part of a purge, likely during a daily challenge. That seems to suggest a similar format to Season 39. As the final drew closer, daily challenges alternated between a man and a woman getting purged.

Viewers are currently seeing Laurel on The Challenge: All Stars 4 alongside other former champs, including Cara Maria Sorbello and Brad Fiorenza.

Who are the remaining competitors for Season 40?

Nehemiah and Laurel join Ryan Kehoe and Nia Moore, who were recently eliminated, per Vevmo forum spoilers. Based on the spoiler updates, only 14 competitors remain in The Challenge Season 40.

Among them are show winners Aviv Melmed, Rachel Robinson, Tori Deal, Jordan Wiseley, Jenny West, Cara Maria, and Johnny Bananas.

Bananas has won the most Challenge seasons with seven, followed by Jordan, who has three MTV wins and a World Championship win. As of this writing, Cara and Rachel have two championships each.

In addition to the above cast members, others still in the game include Cory Wharton, Josh Martinez, Kyland Young, Derek Chavez, Olivia Kaiser, Theo Campbell, and Michele Fitzgerald.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.