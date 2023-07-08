The Challenge Season 39 spoilers: Rumors suggest several cast members formed power alliance

With The Challenge Season 39 filming, rumors and spoilers are surfacing about what’s happening with the cast.

The spoilers revealed the unique cast weeks ago as they departed to begin filming. From there, eliminations and twists were revealed for Season 39.

Most seasons have featured at least one or more alliances working to eliminate other competitors from the game en route to the final.

In Season 38, Ride or Dies, Tori Deal and Devin Walker were part of an alliance that included Aneesa Ferreira and Jordan Wiseley. They all reached the final at the end.

With The Challenge 39, rumors have arrived about some of the cast members who formed a new power alliance to take over the game.

This report will contain spoilers from The Challenge Season 39, which has yet to be announced for MTV.

Challenge insider suggests new alliance is taking over Season 39

Previous seasons have seen veteran alliances taking out rookies and more recent players on The Challenge. With Season 39, most cast members are newer to the show, although a few with experience returned.

However, a post from Challenge insider @GamerVev on Twitter suggested that two of the Ride or Dies rookies may have formed a powerful alliance.

According to the tweet, Ride or Dies finalist Olivia Kaiser and her friend, Nurys Mateo, have been the main part of this new alliance and might be “running the season.”

Several fans commented on GamerVev’s tweet about the alliance, with more than a few suggesting that two-time MTV Challenger, Michele Fitzgerald, was running this alliance.

Michele appeared in Season 38 with Nurys and Olivia. During the season, Michele and her Ride or Dies partner, Jay Starrett, seemingly had an alliance with some of the rookies, including Johnny Middlebrooks, Ravyn Rochelle, and Nurys Mateo.

Viewers eventually saw Jay and Michele thrown into elimination by some of their veteran castmates and then defeated by Olivia and Horacio Gutierrez, as various Season 39 cast members yelled helpful suggestions to the rookies.

Based on Gamer’s replies, Michele isn’t running the Season 39 alliance with Olivia and Nurys. However, PinkRose previously suggested in the Vevmo Forum thread that was the case.

Who’s been eliminated from Season 39?

Based on the latest spoilers at Vevmo, eight cast members are eliminated from Season 39.

For the men, Ride or Dies rookie Chauncey Palmer was eliminated first, allowing him to return home to his girlfriend Amber Borzotra and their baby daughter.

Hughie Maughan, who appeared in Spies, Lies & Allies, was the second men’s elimination, followed by MTV newcomers Ciarran Stott (The Challenge: Australia) and Callum Izzard (The Challenge: UK).

For the women, two newcomers to MTV’s show were the first ones out. The Challenge: Australia’s Jessica Brody and Argentina’s Sofia “Jujuy” Jimenez are both out.

They were followed by two fan favorites from multiple seasons of MTV’s competition series. Tula “Big T” Fazakerley was revealed as the third woman eliminated after taking some time off. UK reality TV star Melissa Reeves, who returned after multiple seasons away, was the fourth woman out.

As mentioned, Season 39 has a unique twist. While the initial cast includes players who have never won a final, surprise “mercenaries” are showing up for eliminations, including Tori Deal, Jordan Wiseley, and others.

Those mercenaries don’t appear to be sticking around after participating in the eliminations, so seeing how things play out in Season 39’s final should be interesting.

The Challenge Season 39 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: USA 2 premieres Thursday, August 10 at 10/9c on CBS.