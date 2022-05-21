The Challenge Season 38 spoilers: Four vets added to potential cast list for new season

Cast members from The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies meet with host TJ Lavin at a daily challenge. Pic credit: MTV

Potential spoilers have arrived for The Challenge Season 38, which could bring back some fan favorites to the MTV competition series.

With the show’s ratings taking a severe hit during the Spies, Lies & Allies season, viewers are hoping to see some veteran stars back in action, bringing more entertainment value.

Based on updated cast spoilers for Season 38, The Challenge could very well get the boost it needs to regain some popularity with fans on MTV and social media.

The Challenge Season 38 spoilers: Four more vets joining cast?

Ahead of each season of MTV’s The Challenge, spoilers begin to pop up online about who will or won’t be part of the new cast. That’s been the case for Season 38, and a forum thread at Vevmo is bringing regular updates.

Monsters & Critics previously reported about several prospective cast members, including a few of the All Stars 3 OGs. They included Wes Bergmann and Brad Fiorenza. Total Madness finalist Melissa Reeves was also among potential cast members.

However, an update to the forum thread no longer lists Brad or Melissa as potentials. Instead, a few other familiar names have been added to the list. They included two-time Challenge competitor Jay Starrett and Spies, Lies & Allies stars Nelson Thomas and Aneesa Ferreira.

Also joining the list is seven-time Challenge champion Johnny Bananas. He previously teased he might return to the show on his Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast, telling his guest TJ Lavin he needed to return with some veteran presence to help right the sinking ship.

It would be Bananas’ first time on the show since winning his seventh championship on Total Madness. It could also put him and rival-turned-friend Weston Bergmann back on MTV together, something many fans would welcome. The duo famously faced off in elimination during that Total Madness season.

Along with those names mentioned above, two other Spies, Lies & Allies stars remain on the Vevmo forum list with finalist Tori Deal and castmate Josh Martinez.

Season 38 theme and format speculation

The ongoing speculation for The Challenge Season 38 is that it will be called Ride or Dies and feature male and female partners who are allies somehow. So, for example, that could mean friends Tori Deal and Josh Martinez are partners for the show since they are good friends.

There were also some previous rumors that the show would include “non-reality TV” stars making their way into the competition series. These could consist of boyfriends, girlfriends, husbands, wives, friends, or other family members who are on the show as teammates.

One cast member has seemed to be a lock for every Challenge season, and that’s the legendary host TJ Lavin. He recently hosted The Challenge CBS spinoff series, which wrapped up filming weeks ago, and is currently appearing on Paramount Plus as the host of The Challenge: All Stars 3.

As of this report, all of the above information is considered speculative, as there’s no official cast yet, and filming hasn’t started. However, fans will be anxiously awaiting another season, as the layoff from when Season 37 ended to Season 38’s start may feel like an eternity.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.