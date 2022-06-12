The Challenge Season 38 spoilers: Fans react to reveal of latest eliminated cast members

The Challenge host TJ Lavin at a Spies, Lies & Allies elimination event. Pic credit: MTV

Despite a brief pause in the filming schedule, The Challenge Season 38 has been moving along, with cast members getting eliminated regularly. The latest season is filming in Argentina with a unique theme involving the team situations.

The cast will feature a handful of returning champions, veterans, and rookie competitors, all battling for the chance to win the big prize money in host TJ Lavin’s final. However, once a team is eliminated, they’re no longer in the running for that money, as there doesn’t appear to be any sort of redemption twist.

This report includes spoilers for which two cast members were the latest to get ousted from MTV’s The Challenge Season 38.

Two more rookies exit The Challenge Season 38

Based on spoilers revealed at a Vevmo forum thread, 11 players have officially left The Challenge Season 38, with four teams ousted via traditional eliminations.

Several vets have been eliminated from the show, including a former champion and former finalist. However, it now appears that rookies are getting targeted.

According to PinkRose, the two eliminations that have recently been reported are Analyse Talavera and Tommy Bracco, who are friends that initially appeared on CBS’ Big Brother 21.

Analyse posted on her official Instagram just a few days ago (below), which may have been after she received her phone back unless the post was scheduled or shared by someone else on her behalf.

She and Tommy join rookies Johnny Middlebrooks (Love Island) and Ravyn Rochelle as the latest newcomers to get eliminated from The Challenge.

According to the Vevmo spoilers thread, other players eliminated include Kailah Casillas and her husband Sam Bird, as well as Turbo Camkiran and his rumored girlfriend, Tamara Alfaro.

Spoilers also revealed Nam Vo was disqualified due to his teammate, Emmy Russ, quitting The Challenge. In addition, Aneesa Ferreira’s friend and teammate James Simon also got disqualified, so he was sent home. There’s been no indication that Aneesa had to leave, though.

Challenge fans react to latest elimination results

With each elimination revealed for Season 38, fans of The Challenge comment on superfan Instagram posts, giving their thoughts. The newest elimination results were no different, with fans talking about what happened and who is still in the game.

Fans have their favorites on the show, and one individual seemed pleased that former Survivor star Michele Fitzgerald is doing well in her second season on MTV’s competition show.

One fan speculated that Double Agents champion Amber Borzotra is getting her revenge on all other Big Brother players in Season 38 due to what happened to her in Spies, Lies & Allies.

Another fan speculates that Tommy Bracco “dragged Analyse down” during The Challenge, as she’s a former college athlete.

“The fact bananas isn’t leaving early is good I got him winning and helping Nany get her first win,” a commenter said about seven-time champ Johnny Bananas and his rumored teammate, Nany Gonzalez.

The new season of MTV’s The Challenge is expected to have the title Ride or Dies and feature teammates who are allies. These could include husband-wife, boyfriend-girlfriend, friends, or relatives who team-up.

Bananas is one of several returning champs along with Amber. Others include Spies, Lies & Allies winner Kaycee Clark, and Free Agents winner Laurel Stucky.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount+.