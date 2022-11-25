The Challenge Season 38, Episode 8 trailer teases ‘payback’ for Ride or Dies player

Nelson Thomas appears in MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies Episode 7. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Ride or Dies season gets more intense with each episode due to the format of the game requiring players to make difficult elimination decisions.

Based on a teaser trailer for Season 38, Episode 8, The Challenge competitors will deal with the surprising moves one team made for The Zone.

As with previous episodes, several competitors are returning to the house, potentially looking for revenge against the team that put them into elimination.

In particular, one player called out a castmate as the “biggest snake in the house” and called out another castmate who they felt blindsided them.

That will put even more pressure on certain players to win a crucial daily challenge and gain power in the game.

This report will contain spoilers for The Challenge: Ride or Dies season.

The Challenge Season 38, Episode 8 trailer arrives online

In a trailer unveiled for The Challenge: Ride or Dies Episode 8, viewers get a hint of what’s on the way for the competitors, including Amber Borzotra, Nelson Thomas, Fessy Shafaat, and Johnny Bananas.

The trailer opens with cast members celebrating Bananas’ milestone 40th birthday as rookie Horacio Guttierez smashes a cake or pie in The Challenge legend’s face.

Footage shows Amber telling Michele Fitzgerald about being unable to trust people she thinks she’s working with. That could point to Nelson, based on what occurred in Episode 7.

Another scene has Fessy and Nelson chatting about someone possibly out for revenge. Could that be Amber or someone else?

“If that’s your main goal to get your little payback, I’m not gonna sit here and feel some type of way,” Faysal says to Nelson as they chat in a room.

“It won’t be no little payback. It’ll be a big payback,” Nelson replies.

Viewers also see a glimpse of the upcoming daily challenge involving large moving trucks and a series of cars next to them that competitors are jumping onto. Check out the trailer below:

Ride or Dies star felt blindsided by castmate’s decision

In an early part of Ride or Dies Episode 7, viewers saw Amber chatting privately with Nelson, feeling like he was a close friend in the house and that they had each other’s backs.

However, the Double Agents winner later discovered that she wasn’t as high up on Nelson’s list of protected players as she initially believed.

She also felt that her castmate Devin Walker was the biggest snake in The Challenge house and manipulated castmates to make moves based on his game plan. Some of those moves were against her.

With Nelson and Nurys winning the daily challenge, they gained the power to choose four teams for The Zone. They chose Amber and her boyfriend, Chauncey Palmer, to send into the elimination matchup.

The three potential opposing teams were Jordan Wiseley with Aneesa Ferreira, Bananas with Nany Gonzalez, and Darrell Taylor with Veronica Portillo.

Nelson and Nurys ultimately put Amber and Chauncey into elimination at The Zone, which Amber said she’d wished Nelson had given her a heads up about earlier. With Nany and Bananas winning The Draw for their second time during the season, they chose to save Aneesa and Jordan, sending Darrell and Veronica into the elimination matchup.

Although Amber was conflicted about facing her mentor Darrell in the elimination, she and Chauncey picked up the win to oust The Challenge OGs from the game.

That means Amber and Chauncey are returning to the house, and the boyfriend-girlfriend duo likely has revenge on their minds against Nelson and his teammate, among others.

Viewers can watch Episode 8 when it arrives on MTV on Wednesday, November 30.

