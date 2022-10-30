The Challenge Season 38, Episode 4 synopsis teases cast members will create ‘elaborate plan’

Olivia Kaiser in The Challenge: Ride or Dies, Episode 3. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge Season 38 has featured drama and betrayals through the first several episodes, and it appears one team’s move will come back to haunt them in Episode 4.

Each episode has featured four teams that could potentially go into elimination, with two ultimately facing off against one another.

One of those teams is thrown in by the daily challenge winners, while the other gets determined by fate at The Draw.

The Ride or Dies season involves The Draw as a unique setup at the elimination venue where the teams up for elimination each pull daggers via their black handles from a rock.

Two of those daggers’ blades are completely clean, while one dagger’s blade has the word “Safe” on it. The team lucky enough to pull that one is safe from elimination but must decide on another team to save with them while the remaining team is going into the elimination.

Based on the Episode 4 synopsis, the next installment of the season will focus on repercussions for a big decision a team made at The Draw. However, the episode also features players coming up with an “elaborate plan.”

This report will contain spoilers through Episode 3 of MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies season.

The Challenge Season 38, Episode 4 to feature ‘elaborate plan’

The Challenge Season 38, Episode 4, will air on Wednesday, November 3, and is called O’liv’n on the Edge, which seems to spotlight rookie Olivia Kaiser. She appeared in the teaser trailer talking about “trust” with someone that could’ve been her teammate or another cast member.

The synopsis for the fourth episode arrived online and teases what’s on the way, with several cast members needing to find a way to keep themselves safe.

“A terrifying challenge is a must-win for a Ride or Die pair after their public betrayal paints a massive target on their backs. At-risk players plot an elaborate plan with the winning pair to keep themselves safe,” the IMDB episode synopsis reads.

Based on the Episode 4 teaser trailer (below), the team with the massive target on their backs is the duo of Tommy Bracco and Analyse Talavera. The rookies were one of four rookie teams up for elimination in Ride or Dies Episode 3.

Ride or Dies rookies made big decision at The Draw

Ahead of elimination, Tommy and Analyse had separate conversations at the club with two of the other rookie teams about working together. Later at The Draw, Tommy and Analyse were the “Safe” team but could only save one of the two teams they had conversed with previously.

They opted to save the team of Kim Tranka and Colleen Schneider, which meant Olivia and Horacio Gutierrez were going into elimination. That irked the rookie duo, as they felt Tommy and Analyse had made a deal with them earlier.

Olivia and Horacio won in elimination, sending Ravyn Rochelle and Johnny Middlebrooks home. That means they also returned to the game and are likely looking for revenge.

The “elaborate plan” that the synopsis refers to could involve some of the rookies figuring out a way to stack the odds in their favor or could involve a savvy veteran team looking to stay safe.

OGs return to MTV show in Ride or Dies Episode 4

The close of Ride or Dies Episode 3 also featured two mysterious figures arriving at The Zone after the elimination had finished. By now, fans are probably aware those two individuals are the last of the Heavy Hitters teams.

Returning to the MTV show will be Darrell Taylor and Veronica Portillo. The duo last appeared on Paramount Plus’ All Stars 3 season, and both exited the game with medical situations.

Darrell competed in a brutal elimination against castmate Jordan Wiseley which ultimately caused him so much pain he had to be taken away in an ambulance and get checked out.

Veronica played an intelligent and strategic game throughout her season as part of the Treehouse Alliance and seemed on pace to get to the final. Unfortunately, Veronica injured her foot after tripping on stairs at the house, and she got medically disqualified, ending her season.

However, the two OGs are returning to the MTV series, ready to show why they’re two of the best. Darrell is a four-time champion, winning four back-to-back seasons. Veronica is a three-time champion and another of the iconic players in the history of The Challenge.

They’ll go head-to-head with some talented newcomers on the show and other former champions, including Jordan, Johnny Bananas, Laurel Stucky, Amber Borzotra, and Kaycee Clark.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.