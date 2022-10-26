The Challenge Season 38, Episode 3 sneak peek reveals team dominating Build Me Up challenge

Host TJ Lavin appears at The Zone in The Challenge: Ride or Dies. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Ride or Dies theme is all about working together effectively, and based on a sneak peek of Season 38, Episode 3, one team may do that better than the rest in the daily challenge.

According to an Instagram video shared via @thechallenge, Build Me Up is the name of the third daily challenge of the season.

Faysal Shafaat, formerly known as “Fessy,” narrates what the competitors have to do to complete the task, which involves teammates carrying heavy barrels across a field together.

The objective is to stack barrels to set off a flare. Competitors have to repeat that process three times, with the first duo to cross the finish line winning the event.

In the sneak peek video, Faysal’s teammate Moriah Jadea praises him for giving her encouragement as they work together in the daily challenge. Based on the footage, they are the frontrunners to win the event.

Fans will also notice that Faysal’s Fessy nickname doesn’t appear on the screen during the sneak peek. Instead, his first name is used in various text and graphics displays throughout the clip.

Teams want daily challenge win for safety and power

The first episode of Ride or Dies saw the rookies grab a big win, as Love Island’s Johnny Middlebrooks and his teammate, Ravyn Rochelle, surprised the competition and seized power. Host TJ Lavin indicated they could select four teams to interrogate and would be able to choose one later to go into elimination.

That led to the rookies making a bold move early, opting to send Kailah Casillas and her husband, Sam Bird, into the elimination. After TJ revealed a twist called The Draw ahead of the elimination, Tori and Devin ended up being the other team that went into elimination and won to stay in the game.

The rookie’s move against the vets quickly put a target on Johnny and Ravyn’s backs. It also made Michele Fitzgerald and Jay Starrett a team to target due to Jay’s alliance with the rookies.

Both teams were up for elimination after Johnny Bananas and Nany Gonzalez won the daily challenge in Episode 2. However, Jay and Michele drew the “safe” dagger and opted to save Johnny and Ravyn.

Ultimately, Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran and Tamara Alfonso got eliminated by rookies Olivia Kaiser and Horacio Gutierrez.

In the footage above, Jay indicates that he doesn’t want his team going into The Draw again, so getting a win in the daily challenge is essential. However, the sneak peek makes it seem either Faysal and Moriah or the team of Tori and Devin could be the winners.

The Challenge Season 38, Episode 3, will also be the first full episode featuring three-time champion Jordan Wiseley. He was the surprise reveal at the end of Ride or Dies Episode 2, as TJ introduced the “iconic” OG without a teammate.

It’s possible that Jordan’s teammate, Aneesa Ferreira, will also come out to join the group before TJ sends all the cast members back to The Challenge house, as it seemed she got revealed at The Zone in other trailer footage.

That will bring some interesting conversations, as a preview trailer showed Tori confronting Jordan about his arrival to the game.

In a confessional interview from the daily challenge sneak peek, Jordan praises his ex-fiancee and her Ride or Dies teammate.

“Tori is partnered with her ride-or-die, Devin, and I know that they have a long relationship, and it has grown into this pretty hilarious thing to watch. They’re gonna be a tough team. I think they’ll work well together, and I’m excited that she’s got a good teammate,” Jordan says.

Ride or Dies marks the first season that Tori and Jordan appear together in The Challenge since Total Madness. During that installment, the two were engaged, but things fell apart.

They officially split up last year after Tori filmed Double Agents, with Jordan indicating he wouldn’t return to the MTV show with Tori there. His return for The Challenge Season 38 definitely caught his ex off guard, creating the potential for some Ride or Dies drama.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.