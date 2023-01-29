The Challenge Season 38, Episode 17 synopsis teases trouble for Ride or Dies teammates

The Challenge: Ride or Dies season is moving full speed into the final, as four teams remain to compete for all the glory and a major monetary prize.

The competitors will look to put their names in the history books, joining recent winners that included Chris “CT” Tamburello, Amber Borzotra, and Kaycee Clark.

However, two of the remaining competitors are multi-time champions, giving them valuable experience. Additionally, several competitors have been to more than a few finals and are hungry to win.

Devin Walker and Tori Deal are returning for their second-straight time and are the only two competitors to return after reaching the Spies, Lies & Allies final.

A pair of impressive rookies will also compete as newcomers Olivia Kaiser and Horacio Gutierrez try to prove they can win their first season.

This report will contain spoilers from The Challenge: Ride or Dies season.

The Challenge 38, Episode 17 features start of intense final

In Ride or Dies Episode 16, viewers saw the final daily challenge of the season, with Devin and Tori getting a crucial win to remain safe from elimination. They also received the power to send one team into The Zone for the elimination matchup.

They ultimately chose Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat and teammate Moriah Jadea, feeling they were the strongest remaining team. Rookies Horacio and Olivia won The Draw, opting to save Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira.

That sent Johnny Bananas and Nany Gonzalez into the elimination, where they defeated Fessy and Moriah, sending them home for good. After the win, host TJ Lavin revealed that the remaining four teams were heading to the final.

Ride or Dies Episode 17 is called Riders on the Storm, also a hit song from 1971 by the rock band The Doors. The synopsis mentions the upcoming final and also a tease about one team having issues.

“With four pairs of Ride or Dies remaining, TJ reveals the shocking details of their grueling 100-hour final challenge; Nany and Bananas struggle to communicate efficiently, putting them at risk,” the IMDB synopsis reads.

Episode 17 trailer revealed parts of 100-hour final

After Episode 16 concluded, a teaser trailer for the upcoming first part of the Ride or Dies final arrived. It had TJ revealing to the final competitors they’d have a 100-hour final for Ride or Dies.

Some of the tasks they’ll need to complete include carrying tires through the final, running, pedaling on exercise bikes at night, and eating disgusting foods. Fessy will be happy to watch this one from home based on his previous experience with eating in the final.

The first part of TJ’s final in Argentina arrives on Wednesday, February 1, starting at 8/7c on MTV. The second part of the final will come on February 8, with the winners officially crowned at the finish.

There are plenty of worthy competitors looking to win the Ride or Dies season, with Bananas and Jordan looking to add another championship to their resumes and other competitors hoping to get their first. It’s going to be one intense battle over the 100-hour final to see who claims all the money and glory!

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.