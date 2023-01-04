The Challenge Season 38, Episode 13 sneak peek: Tori Deal and Faysal Shafaat confront castmates about votes

Faysal Shafaat at The Zone in The Challenge: Ride or Dies Episode 12. Pic credit: MTV

After dramatic events in Ride or Dies at The Zone, several cast members are under fire with castmates due to the way they chose to vote for the elimination matchup.

A preview for The Challenge Season 38, Episode 13 reveals that Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat and Tori Deal are frustrated with two individuals for their voting.

Fessy has issues with his Ride or Dies teammate, Moriah Jadea, after she burned her vote in The Zone. In the preview clip, he confronts her for the rookie move.

When Moriah tells him she’s sick of being in that position, Fessy lets her know it’s part of the game.

Meanwhile, another castmate in some hot water after his voting decision is Jordan Wiseley, who receives backlash from Fessy and Tori Deal.

This report will contain some spoilers from The Challenge: Ride or Dies season on MTV.

The Challenge 38, Episode 13 features elimination vote fallout

While a Ride or Dies teaser trailer featured a brief look at several potential arguments from Episode 13, a lengthier preview of some scenes arrived ahead of its airing on MTV.

In a sneak peek clip, Fessy confronts Moriah for how she voted, with other castmates nearby. He’s not happy that her burn vote put him into The Zone, where he ultimately won, eliminating his friend, Nelson Thomas.

“Fessy has no regard for my game. If I did even the votes up, what would happen is my team would be sent in, and that jeopardizes my game,” Moriah says in a confessional.

Fessy tells Moriah, “We’ll get you one under your belt next week. I’ll burn vote, so your a** is on the line.”

Moriah isn’t too keen on that idea, telling Fessy he has the experience, and she doesn’t. However, if Moriah’s team loses, she will likely be on the line at The Zone.

The sneak peek also includes Fessy confronting Jordan for telling him one thing and then doing another at The Zone by voting him in. Jordan did so in retaliation to his ex, Tori, who he felt was using their relationship outside of the game to get him to vote a certain way.

Based on the clip below, Episode 13 will once again feature Tori yelling at Jordan, something that has been a theme in other episodes. Previously, she was upset at Jordan for his hooking up with rookie castmate Nurys Mateo, who was eliminated several episodes ago.

This time, Tori is hashing things out with Jordan over what he said and did at The Zone, bringing the potential for a heated argument. Check out the sneak peek scenes from Ride or Dies Episode 13 below.

What else is on the way in Ride or Dies Episode 13?

Based on the teaser trailer, the upcoming daily challenge will feature competitors having to hit targets. However, host TJ Lavin reveals they have to down a disgusting smoothie as part of the deal.

The preview revealed more than a few cast members yakking after drinking whatever sick concoction the production team whipped up.

Additionally, Episode 13 will bring another emotional moment involving Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark, which could include Chancey Palmer and Amber Borzotra.

“Don’t cry, you’re gonna make me cry,” Amber tells her boyfriend, as another scene shows Kaycee hugging Nany.

Episode 13 brings a women’s elimination, which means Kaycee, Nany, and Amber are among those on the chopping block. If Kaycee is the one eliminated, it would mean she’s done for the season due to teammate Kenny Clark previously getting eliminated.

TJ revealed the twist that if one Ride or Dies teammate got eliminated, they were still eligible to compete for the prize money, as long as their teammate wasn’t eliminated too.

So far, the cast members in the house don’t seem to know about the twist. The team of Nelson and Nurys was first to go, as Nelly T got eliminated in Episode 12 and Nurys several episodes before that.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.