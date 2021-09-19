The Challenge Season 37: Which Big Brother star has gained the most Instagram followers?

Josh Martinez is one of four Big Brother USA players on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies. Pic credit: MTV

With each episode of The Challenge Season 37, various cast members are gaining more fans or followers on social media, thanks to what viewers see on the show.

The sixth episode featured a chaotic altercation to close things out, involving former Big Brother stars Amber Borzotra, Fessy Shafaat, and Josh Martinez.

It also featured a romantic date between castmates Kaycee Clark and Nany Gonzalez. With that said, a recent series of charts shows which of the Big Brother stars has gained the most followers for the Spies, Lies & Allies season so far.

Big Brother stars winning over Challenge fans?

Based on details from the @challengestats Instagram account, the Big Brother US players on The Challenge may be starting to win over some viewers.

A new chart from the account revealed that Double Agents winner Amber Borzotra has gained the most followers in the past four weeks for The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies. Amber’s 6.61K top her fellow BB castmates, with Kaycee Clark in second with a gain of 5.3K followers.

Josh Martinez has been winning new fans in Season 37 for showing loyalty to Amber as a friend and his calling out castmate Fessy Shafaat. His followers climbed 4.32K for the season, while Fessy is up by 1.97K.

A swipe to the right on the above Instagram post shows how they compare for Instagram followers gained after Episode 6.

Kaycee led her Big Brother castmates with the most followers gained. Josh was second as he slightly topped Amber, while Fessy was much lower than his three castmates.

As of this report, Kaycee has 439,000 Instagram followers, Fessy has 309,000 followers, Josh has 211,000 followers, and Amber has 179,000.

While Josh, Amber, Kaycee, and Fessy represent Big Brother USA, there are also new players from other countries’ Big Brother shows. They include Big Brother UK’s Hughie Maughan, and Big Brother Nigeria stars Tacha Akide and Esther Agunbiade. Of those cast members, Tacha has an Instagram with over 2 million followers.

Big Brother alliance had major falling out in Episode 6

In Season 37, Episode 4, Amber found herself “blindsided,” as she called it, when Fessy and his teammate Esther Agunbiade won the daily challenge and chose to send Amber into elimination.

That caused a major blowup at the elimination event, with Josh screaming at his castmate Fessy in the stands. Once things calmed down, the elimination took place with Amber and her rookie partner Hughie Maughan defeating the team of Corey Lay and Michele Fitzgerald.

Once Amber had won, she extended middle fingers in the air and yelled “F*** Big Brother” towards the stands, implying she would no longer work with them.

Fast forward to Episode 6, and things blew up again. As the one-hour-long episode was coming to a close, an argument broke out with Amber confronting Fessy for the previous blindside.

It eventually involved Josh Martinez, as he yelled at his friend Fessy. Things turned physical, with Fessy shoving Josh’s face away. Based on the Episode 7 synopsis and previews, the Big Brother stars will find out their fates when host TJ Lavin comes to Challenge headquarters to meet with the cast.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.