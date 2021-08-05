The Challenge Season 37 spoilers: First daily challenge winners possibly revealed in Super Trailer

Spies, Lies & Allies will feature tougher challenges and eliminations than ever on The Challenge. Pic credit: MTV

More of The Challenge Season 37 spoilers are arriving thanks to recently released footage, including the Spies, Lies & Allies Super Trailer. The extended trailer debuted just a week ahead of the season premiere on MTV and gave glimpses or hints of certain events.

The trailer gave a potential view of the winners of the first daily challenge. There was already a bit of a reveal about partners, and it seems to now line up with what could happen.

Keep in mind this is a spoilers report and will contain potential details about the first daily challenge, partners, and elimination event.

First daily challenge winners revealed in Season 37 Super Trailer?

The specific format for how The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies cast will determine eliminations has yet to be revealed. However, spoilers gave a heads up on that, with speculative details about how they’ll work.

The speculation is that the worst-performing team will automatically go into elimination. That’s different than Double Agents, where the cast members secretly voted for one team or individual to send in, and then the team that won the daily challenge sent in the opposing team.

It’s also believed that part of Double Agents will return, with the winning team getting the power to choose who they want to put into elimination.

A Challenge super fan account on Instagram shared a screenshot from the Season 37 Super Trailer. Based on the spoilers for how eliminations went, they could see the first teams that are believed to have been in the elimination.

The rest of the cast members are standing off the side on bleachers or steps. One pair of teammates is standing at the forefront, indicating they may be the daily challenge winners.

Challenge veteran, rookie could be tough team to defeat

Based on the above screenshot from the super fan account, the first daily challenge winners appear to be veteran Aneesa Ferreira and rookie Logan Sampedro.

Logan, 29, joins the cast after appearing on Survivor Spain. Aneesa, 39, is back for her 15th regular season and filmed Spies, Lies & Allies shortly after competing in The Challenge: All Stars spinoff final.

She’s shown herself to be an elimination queen and has benefitted from some strong teammates in her past few seasons of The Challenge. On Double Agents, she and Fessy Shafaat won the opening challenge. Aneesa had first pick for her partner and selected Fessy.

They went on to win another mission, giving them the power to send in a team for elimination in the first few episodes. Will that trend continue with Aneesa and Logan teamed up on The Challenge Season 37?

They’ll have 32 other competitors to worry about, including 14 other veterans and 18 rookie cast members, all looking to claim that $1 million prize money in Croatia.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premieres Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.