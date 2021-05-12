The Challenge Season 37 spoilers: Cast reveal includes fan-favorite competitor making surprise return to show

A fan-favorite competitor from Double Agents has made a surprise return for Season 37 cast. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge Season 37 spoilers have been circulating for weeks, ever since the Double Agents season was moving towards the final. As of the past few weeks, the season appeared to be on hold but has since resumed.

That’s good news for fans who are ready to see what’s in store next for the competitors on MTV’s reality competition series. A new batch of cast rumors have arrived through reliable online sources, and it appears now Season 37’s cast is set.

The latest reveal also shows that one of the fan-favorite competitors is back, which will surprise many fans who’ve been keeping up on previous spoilers.

Double Agents stars, many rookies to appear on Season 37

With The Challenge Season 36, viewers saw Double Agents, a spy-themed season with male and female competitors working as pairs. There were various twists throughout the season and power given to the competitors to steal partners or acquire new ones as things moved along.

It’s unknown exactly what the Season 37 format will be, but based on cast spoilers, a lot of the Double Agents crew will return. That includes winner Chris “CT” Tamburello, Cory Wharton, Nelson Thomas, Fessy Shafaat, Aneesa Ferrerira, Tori Deal, Kaycee Clark, Nany Gonzalez, Devin Walker, and Josh Martinez.

Also returning will be Kyle Christie and Nam Vo. It appears that Nam is the only rookie making a return from Season 36. In addition, fans will see Amanda Garcia return to The Challenge again. Her last appearance was on Season 33, War of the Worlds, in 2019.

The Instagram post below also reveals the rookies who will appear on Season 37. They’ll come from a variety of reality TV shows, many of which are international shows.

They include Survivor Turkey’s Berna Canbeldek, Ex on the Beach Norge’s Bettina Buchanan, Survivor Spain’s Logan Sampedro, and Big Brother: Naija’s Olaoluwa “Esther” Agunbiade, per a Vevmo forum thread. Check out the IG post below to see all of the cast members expected on the season.

The Challenge favorite makes a return to compete

One disappointing spoiler that arrived several weeks ago was that a fan-favorite competitor had departed Season 37 extremely early. That was none other than Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, who won over fans with her performance during Double Agents, as she teamed with CT.

Before production halted Season 37 due to a cast member’s positive COVID-19 test, Big T apparently left the show for a reason other than elimination or purge. So she might have been sick or injured. However, Big T was recently revealed as returning to the show after the second quarantine once filming resumed.

Most likely, production realizes how much value Big T brings to the show, so bringing her back made a lot of sense. Double Agents was her third season of MTV’s The Challenge and her best performance thus far. She advanced all the way to Episode 16, where she ultimately lost in elimination to rookie Amber Borzotra. So Big T was out just a few episodes before TJ Lavin’s final began.

However, she made a strong impression on fans due to her entertaining moments, inspiring performance in missions, and her partnership with CT during the season. Based on that, it’s good to see her back, and many fans will be hoping she can improve upon her success from Season 36.

The Challenge Season 37 premiere date on MTV is TBA in 2021.