The Challenge Season 37, Episode 4 synopsis teases a ‘risky move’ for rookies, Mindfield mission

Amber Borzotra and Priscilla Anyabu in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies is set for what could be an explosive fifth episode of the season following a chaotic elimination event where several competitors erupted at one another.

The fallout from one veteran player’s bold move to send the first non-rookie into elimination will likely be on the way as everyone tries to process what went down.

However, the veteran alliance strategy has kept working as seven rookies have been eliminated so far. Based on the Season 37, Episode 5 synopsis, several rookies may be looking to change things up in order to secure themselves.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 5 synopsis revealed

Viewers will get to see Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 5 on Wednesday, September 8 on MTV, coming on the heels of that crazy elimination in Episode 4.

The new episode is called Good Vibes and Gladiator. According to the details of what will happen, the competitors will partake in a mission called Mindfield, which was shown a bit in the preview after the fourth episode.

In addition, it mentions two rookies looking to come up with a winning game strategy for their seasons going forward.

“The muddy ‘Mindfield’ mission dirties up the game when players must use their brains and brawn in order to succeed. Two rookie players debate making a very risky move in order to secure a strong partner,” the synopsis at IMDB reads.

A look at the Mindfield mission featured in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies. Pic credit: MTV

A sneak preview after Episode 4 showed the Mindfield mission. It was unclear what was involved, but competitors had to crawl in the mud, and footage also showed a wall climb. There was a tease that an ambulance arrived for at least one competitor too.

The rookies’ risky move mentioned in the synopsis could be something like asking to go into elimination, whether by the house vote or by asking whoever is The Agency to put them in. That’s the only way competitors can change who their partners are.

Rookies dwindling, veteran alliance crumbling?

As viewers have seen, the rookie numbers have been reduced each week. In Episode 4, Fessy Shafaat and Esther Agunbiade won the daily mission to become The Agency.

After the house voted in Michele Fitzgerald and Corey Lay, The Agency decided to send in Amber Borzotra and Hughie Maughan.

Amber and Hughie won an exciting elimination, sending two more rookies home for Season 37. It brought the number of rookies down to 11 now for the Spies, Lies & Allies cast. So far, no veterans have gone home except when Nam Vo was deactivated.

They included Berna Canbeldek, Priscilla Anyabu, Esther Agunbiade, Emy Alupei, Emanuel Neagu, Logan Sampedro, Bettina Buchanan, Jeremiah White, Ed Eason, Gabo Szabo, and Hughie.

With their elimination win in the fourth episode, Amber and Hughie decided to steal new partners. Josh Martinez told his partner Amber to steal Devin to create a new rookie-rookie team by default of Emy and Gabo.

They could be the next target for the veteran alliance, and possibly they are the rookies looking to make a “risky move” in the upcoming episode.

Meanwhile, the veteran alliance has been having its issues, especially regarding the Big Brother stars that were allies. Josh erupted in the spectator stands at the elimination, yelling at his friend, Fessy Shafaat, for sending in Amber.

The blindside didn’t sit well with Amber either, as she flipped off Big Brother after her win. The sneak peek for Episode 5 featured her and Josh chatting outside headquarters about what happened.

So there’s likely to be some aftershock from that event coming up. It’s unknown if Season 37, Episode 5, will feature the confrontations shown during The Challenge Super Trailer, but they’re definitely on the way!

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.