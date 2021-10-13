The Challenge Season 37, Episode 10 teaser reveals twist for cast members that changes everything

Cast members will be on their own starting with The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 10. Pic credit: MTV

The game is about to change for The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies competitors, as another of those famous twists comes into play in Episode 10.

While the twist was hinted at towards the end of the previous episode, a new teaser clip reveals exactly what the cast members will be facing from here on out.

That could disrupt a few people’s plans for how they’ll go about voting and handling elimination decisions in the upcoming episodes.

Format change revealed in Spies, Lies & Allies teaser

Every so often, The Challenge shakes things up for the competitors with a game-changing twist. Sometimes they are due to what cast members do, but other times host TJ Lavin reveals the rule changes.

For example, rookie Priscilla Anyabu seemed to shake things up several episodes ago when she infiltrated a veteran-veteran team to steal Josh Martinez as her teammate from Ashley Mitchell.

That move created a major shock to the system, making it so that the veteran alliance would have to vote in one of their own for the first time of the season in Episode 9.

So what’s next? In a new teaser clip, The Challenge: Aftermath host Devyn Simone delivers the big news in a Global Report.

In Season 37, Episode 10, viewers are about to see cast members working as individuals rather than in their teammate situations.

In Episode 9’s elimination, the team of Cory Wharton and Bettina Buchanan got voted in. They went on to face Jeremiah White and Amber Borzotra, the team that The Agency sent in against them.

Cory and Bettina came away with the win, sending Amber and Jeremiah home for the season. After their victory, TJ told Cory and Bettina to go rejoin their castmates instead of letting them choose teammates.

That set things in motion for what’s on the way in Episode 10, with Cory intent on getting revenge on some of the veteran castmates he felt did him dirty by sending him into elimination.

The Challenge format change raises questions

With the change in format for Spies, Lies & Allies, it seems to indicate that everyone’s on their own when it comes to the eliminations too. However, it’s unclear right now how elimination matchups will go.

How will The Agency be decided? Could TJ inform the competitors that the best-performing male and best-performing female in the daily challenge will form The Agency? Will there be more than two individuals in The Agency?

Also, how will elimination voting work at deliberation? Up until now, cast members voted for a team to go into the elimination. With everyone competing on their own, will they still vote for two individuals at deliberation, or could it switch to men’s days and women’s days?

The fact everyone is competing on their own will certainly make for some interesting strategies from now on. Unfortunately, it seems to no longer benefit Priscilla Anyabu’s game-changing move from several episodes ago, as she had things set up where a vet had to be voted in.

Viewers will see how everything works when Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 10 premieres on Wednesday, October 13.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.