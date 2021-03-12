The Challenge Season 36 Episode 14 trailer reveals underwater mission, CT questioning Kam as his teammate

CT Tamburello and Kam Williams try to solve a puzzle during The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 14. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Double Agents season is moving quickly towards TJ Lavin’s final, where the remaining competitors will battle for some major prize money. However, there are still more missions and probably another elimination or two on the way.

In the trailer released for Episode 14, the agents will be back in the water again, but this time, it will be beneath the surface as they dive down to retrieve important information.

Meanwhile, one agent will try to secure a place in the final, while Chris “CT” Tamburello will once again question if he has the best teammate to win the season.

The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 14 trailer arrives

Right after Double Agents Episode 13 aired on MTV, a short trailer for the next installment was shown. It features a glimpse of what to expect in the next episode.

In an early part of the trailer, Kyle Christie is shown speaking with Leroy Garrett at the agents’ nightclub. He’s asking for a “guarantee” from The Challenge veteran and also says he wants to be put “higher than Nany [Gonzalez].”

“Whatever it takes for me to win, that’s what I’m gonna do. I’m OK with that,” Leroy tells Kyle. The two haven’t really been allies this season, but it appears Kyle is trying to get some help ahead of the final.

As fans know, Leroy revealed this would be his final season on The Challenge, as he announced he’s retiring from the show. That makes him a sentimental pick to support this season for many Challenge viewers.

In another part of the trailer, a preview of the next daily mission is on display. Agents are swimming underwater and using lines to pull themselves deeper down towards puzzle pieces. It appears the agents may be grabbing puzzle pieces or memorizing a solution while they’re underwater before trying to solve it elsewhere.

CT Tamburello questions his latest teammate

In the trailer, CT Tamburello and Kam Williams seem frustrated with one another as they try to solve the puzzle out of the water. CT even reveals he’s starting to second guess her as his teammate. That was foreshadowed a bit in the previous episode as he tried to work with her in Survive the Night, and Kam wasn’t really eating the disgusting food they had to finish.

Kam is CT’s third teammate for Double Agents. After beginning with Ashley Mitchell in the first episode, he became a Rogue Agent following her early elimination. He’d then become teamed up with Tula “Big T” Fazakerley by default. The two worked quite well together, even winning two daily missions and making some moves in the game.

However, CT made his own big move when he was a Double Agent and volunteered to go into elimination in Episode 12. After defeating Josh Martinez to get his Gold Skull, CT surprised everyone by choosing to take Kam as his new partner. He went on a bit of an immature tirade in announcing his decision, upsetting Big T in the process.

It’s unknown if CT will have an opportunity to get Big T back, or trade for another partner this season, so it should be interesting to see if he and Kam can help each other win the final.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.