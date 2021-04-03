The Challenge Season 36: Double Agents Episode 16 gave MTV another ratings victory

The Challenge: Double Agents led all cable shows for March 31. Pic credit: MTV

Fans are continuing to tune in weekly to see The Challenge 36 as the Double Agents Episode 16 was another ratings topper for MTV’s series.

The most recent episode saw another daily mission and a surprising elimination which sent a fan-favorite competitor home from the show.

It also continued the buildup towards TJ Lavin’s final where competitors will be battling it out across various terrain in Iceland to try to claim a million dollars in prize money.

Double Agents Episode 16 topped ratings for third straight week

Based on ShowBuzzDaily charts, MTV’s The Challenge Season 36, Episode 16 was the highest in the ratings for all cable shows on Wednesday, March 31, with a 0.52 rating in the key 18-49 demographic for viewers.

That put it ahead of ESPN’s NBA Doubleheader which had 0.51 and 0.36 in the demographic, and an episode of Bravo’s Real Housewives of New Jersey, which also had 0.36. Lifetime’s Married at First Sight was fifth with 0.32 in the 18-49 viewers demographic.

While The Challenge led all shows, it experienced a slight dip from the last week going down 0.04 in the key demographic. Its 0.61 rating for 18-49 female viewers was highest for the night, but it’s 0.43 for male viewers 18-49 was lower than NBA’s Doubleheader.

The Double Agents Episode 16 included a Global Domination Mission with agents rolling inside large metal spheres over targets on a battlefield while opponents played defense to prevent them from scoring. While it was close between three teams, Kaycee Clark and Leroy Garrett won their fifth mission this season.

While many people thought it might be a men’s elimination day, it ended up being the ladies going in at The Crater. The house vote went towards Kyle Christie and Amber Borzotra, while Kaycee and Leroy chose to send in Chris “CT” Tamburello and Tula “Big T” Fazakerley. Amber B. was able to take out Big T in Hall Brawl to collect another elimination win in her rookie season.

Right after the episode ended, viewers also got to see the first five minutes of footage for The Challenge: All Stars Episode 1.

What’s coming up for The Challenge Season 36, Episode 17?

It appears there are just three episodes left for The Challenge Season 36, with the potential for one more elimination before the final starts. The final could be a two-episode event, and there’s also the Double Agents reunion on the way.

In an Episode 17 sneak peek trailer, a preview of the next mission shows that agents will have to rush to rescue their captured teammates from a frozen volcano in Iceland. That will involve solving some sort of puzzle to open several briefcases in order to find their teammates.

Two new teams formed at the end of Double Agents Episode 16. Amber B. chose to steal Fessy from Nany Gonzalez after her elimination win. Nany opted to take Kyle back as her partner rather than CT.

Episode 17 is most likely going to feature a men’s elimination day, and CT is now a Rogue Agent. That should keep him out of elimination ahead of the final. However, Cory Wharton, Fessy Shafaat, Leroy, and Kyle are potentially going in at The Crater.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.