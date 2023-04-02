The Challenge rumors: ‘Vacation’ spinoff could be on the way featuring select cast members

The Challenge could be getting a unique spinoff show featuring some of its cast members in a format similar to a few other reality TV shows.

Over its 39 seasons, The Challenge has had spinoffs focused on mostly the competition format, such as Champs vs. Pros, Champs vs. All-Stars, and more recently, The Challenge: All Stars.

However, there’s also the aspect of cast members having to live together throughout filming the season.

The newest spinoff show could focus on a different format featuring a select number of cast members with a “vacation” feel.

If true, it could mark the first spinoff for the show not focused on the competitions and more on the drama and antics of cast members vacationing together.

Here are the latest details on what could be on the way for The Challenge franchise.

Insider reveals potential spinoff for The Challenge

According to a tweet from superfan and Challenge insider @GamerVev, MTV has a vacation-style show in the works featuring women from The Challenge.

Based on the tweet, this would be a show “similar to what MTV did with Teen Mom & Peacock did with Ultimate Girl’s Trip.”

The speculation for the show suggested it would feature eight to 10 women from MTV’s The Challenge who would travel to a “specific location and film for 10-16 days.”

MTV is currently working on a “vacation” style show with women from #TheChallenge , similar to what MTV did with Teen Mom & Peacock did with Ultimate Girl’s Trip. ☕️🏝️



As of this writing, there are no rumors of which women from The Challenge are in the cast, where it might film, and when or where it might arrive for viewers.

However, it would mark an interesting departure from the typical format of The Challenge. Currently, the show is releasing episodes of The Challenge: World Championship on Paramount Plus, with 12 episodes expected for the entire season. As of this writing, Episode 5 arrived on Wednesday, March 29.

What else is on the way for The Challenge?

As of this writing, several other shows are on the way, including The Challenge: All Stars 4, which wrapped up weeks ago with a winner or winners crowned. Most likely, episodes will hit Paramount Plus several weeks after World Championship has concluded.

There’s also the rumored The Challenge: USA 2, which Monsters and Critics has reported on spoilers and rumors for. The show is expected to begin filming soon and could include cast members from MTV’s The Challenge and newer cast members from select CBS reality TV shows.

Last but not least is MTV’s 39th season of The Challenge. At the conclusion of the Ride or Dies final, host TJ Lavin mentioned they’d be back for Season 39.

Monsters and Critics previously reported about Season 39 availability calls going out to cast members. There are yet to be any spoilers revealed as to which cast members are filming or where Season 39 will take place, but that could be on the way in the coming weeks.

The Challenge: World Championship episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.