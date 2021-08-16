The Challenge rumors: Two former UK cast members were called for Season 37, but unable to appear

Cast members from The Challenge: War of the Worlds season. Pic credit: Paramount+

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies theme features a cast of American and international stars paired up to compete throughout the season.

Of the international stars, viewers saw Kyle Christie, Nam Vo, and Tula “Big T” Fazakerley back after appearing on the Double Agents season.

Most of the other international stars are newcomers. However, based on comments from a few Challenge competitors, there may have been two more from the United Kingdom returning to the show.

Former War of the Worlds star says, ‘Never say never’

Over the past week, several former competitors on MTV’s The Challenge answered fan questions with Instagram Story posts regarding the show.

The superfan and insider account @jaybackupp_ captured screenshots of their IG Story slides. One of those former competitors was Zahida Allen, who viewers saw on the War of the Worlds and War of the Worlds 2 seasons.

She replied to fans asking her about whether or not she will ever compete on The Challenge again.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Never say never. I actually got a call back in April this year but the timing was so wrong. I didn’t have long to prepare and it would have meant missing my best friends wedding and I didn’t long to make a decision,” Zahida shared on her IG Story.

While she decided on the wedding, that unfortunately got canceled due to COVID-19, which meant she missed out on The Challenge. However, she said in her post she wouldn’t have missed her friend’s wedding “for the world.”

Pic credit: @jaybackupp_/Instagram

Zahida, 27, originally appeared in Ex on the Beach UK 6 before debuting on The Challenge: War of the Worlds. During her rookie season, she was partnered with Zach Nichols. They lasted until Episode 5 when Wes Bergmann and Dee Nguyen eliminated them.

She’d return for the follow-up season, War of the Worlds 2, but had to leave the show in the second episode due to a family emergency.

Total Madness star also called, wants to return to The Challenge

Another reality TV star from the United Kingdom also said she was contacted for the Spies, Lies & Allies season. Former Ex on the Beach UK 2 star Melissa Reeves appeared in three seasons, including Vendettas, Final Reckoning, and Total Madness.

She noted in her Instagram Story post that she was “supposed to be on this season of The Challenge,” but she couldn’t at the time due to personal things in her life. However, she seems intent on returning for a season.

“I 100% want to come back on the show it’s just unfortunate I couldn’t leave home the time they were filming this time around,” Melissa said.

Pic credit: @jaybackupp_/Instagram

Not only did Melissa appear in three seasons, but she also reached a final in her third season on the show, Total Madness. She ended up withdrawing during that final due to feeling unable to continue physically. She had a very good reason, though.

Melissa was pregnant at the time, unbeknownst to her. She now has a beautiful daughter named Vienna, who she often shares videos and photos of on her Instagram.

Based on the above posts, it appears production was looking to bring back more international stars that viewers were familiar with. However, the new rookie class seems to be entertaining and capable so far.

The good news is it doesn’t seem like The Challenge is going away anytime soon, which should bode well for Zahida and Melissa’s possible returns to the show.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.