The Challenge rumors: Season 40 details and All Stars update arrive via insider

As The Challenge: All Stars 4 is about to premiere, another season of MTV’s competition series is also filming outside the United States.

Fans hope that Season 40 of the show is one of the best on the network in recent memory, as it could be one of its final entries.

Spoilers have arrived about the epic 40-person cast and recent eliminations to reduce the total number of competitors.

Meanwhile, additional updates have arrived about what the cast deals with as they film for the season.

There is also an intriguing update regarding the future of The Challenge: All Stars spin-off.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

This report may contain minor spoilers related to The Challenge on MTV and Paramount+.

The Challenge Season 40 rumors arrive from filming

The Challenge Season 40 is filming in Vietnam, and things may be rough for the cast.

Based on a tweet from the well-known spoiler account @GamerVev on Twitter, the cast deals with a challenging living situation.

According to GamerVev, “living conditions are horrible” as there are only two bathrooms, both of which are PortaPotties.

In addition, the showers are supposedly “awful,” and the available food is “terrible.”

Tough living conditions for The Challenge 40. Pic credit: @GamerVev/Twitter

It wouldn’t be the first time that The Challenge cast members have dealt with less-than-ideal conditions, but this could also be a budget situation due to the number of individuals involved.

The premiere season of CBS’ The Challenge: USA spin-off featured the entire cast sleeping on beds in a large warehouse-like environment, and supposedly wasn’t the best of living conditions.

Regarding MTV seasons, cast members have previously mentioned that Total Madness was a difficult experience because it involved cold weather and living in an underground bunker.

In more recent seasons, cast members have stayed in expensive-looking mansions, so what The Challenge house looks like for Season 40 should be interesting.

Another update from the same insider suggests that The Challenge: All Stars will have a fifth season.

Based on their tweet, Paramount ordered another season and “pushed filming up from what they originally planned.”

The early expectation is that All Stars 5 will film this summer. While it’s unconfirmed and there’s no premiere date, it could arrive sometime after Season 40 airs episodes on MTV.

The Challenge All Stars 5 will be happening! 🤩



Paramount ordered another season & actually pushed filming up from what they originally planned.



It is expected to film during the summer. Let’s hope for a cast of OG returns & not OG repeats! 🤞#TheChallengeAllStars pic.twitter.com/TsgJYmbMwq — GamerVev (@GamerVev) March 26, 2024

Fans are already anticipating what looks to be a great installment for All Stars with Season 4. The latest cast includes some of the show’s top women’s champions, including Cara Maria Sorbello and Laurel Stucky.

In addition, the upcoming spin-off features MTV OGs, including Kam Williams, Leroy Garrett, Tony Raines, Nicole Zanatta, Brandon Nelson, Averey Tressler, and Adam Larson.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 premiers Wednesday, April 10 on Paramount+.