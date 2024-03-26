The Challenge Season 40 spoilers: First eliminations revealed as filming is underway

The Challenge Season 40 is filming in Vietnam, and multiple eliminations have already occurred, with some surprising early exits.

The upcoming show doesn’t have an official title, although it has a large cast of 40 individuals.

Previous Season 40 cast spoilers indicated the group includes former show winners, finalists, and entertaining personalities from The Challenge’s history.

Based on recent spoilers, a fifth of those cast members have already gone home from the filming.

Several individuals eliminated from the show are multiple-time champions, which makes this season already seem super competitive or run by a specific alliance.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

This report will include spoilers for MTV’s 40th season of The Challenge, including the names of eight cast members who were eliminated.

First eight eliminations revealed for Season 40

Earlier this month, the cast members departed to film Season 40, and multiple eliminations have happened.

According to the latest spoilers, Brandon Nelson and Nurys Mateo were among the first individuals knocked out of the competition. Nurys’ early exit is surprising, as she is coming off her epic Season 39 performance, in which she won multiple eliminations and reached the final.

Brandon is among the OGs viewers will see return first in The Challenge: All Stars 4 on Paramount+. After debuting on Fresh Meat 2, he appeared in several seasons of MTV’s The Challenge, including Rivals and Free Agents.

Six other competitors were also surprisingly eliminated. They include three-time show winner Veronica Portillo, two-time winner Mark Long, champion Katie Cooley, and Amanda Garcia.

Former finalists Paulie Calafiore and Kelly Anne Judd are also out, per the Vevmo forum thread.

Interestingly, several of the women sent home have been known for being involved in drama and feuds during their appearances on the show. Amanda was once again back on The Challenge with two of her recent rivals, Tori Deal and Michele Fitzgerald, so it wouldn’t be surprising if they attempted to get her out early.

What is the format for The Challenge Season 40?

As of this writing, it’s unclear whether the show has competitors working individually, as pairs, or in teams. The initial spoilers presented the cast as four different eras, each with 10 cast members from that era of The Challenge.

With that, elimination details aren’t official, but the early spoilers suggest individual eliminations.

Some fans might look forward to the possibility of a Redemption House situation like in previous seasons like Dirty 30. That allowed eliminated players to stay at a separate house away from the main cast and then compete in elimination events to try to return to the main house.

So far, this doesn’t appear to be the case for Season 40. However, that could change as more spoilers arrive online.

With a cast of 40 people, fan favorites would undoubtedly get eliminated from the game. However, many fans hope this isn’t another Vacation Alliance situation that has happened in recent seasons, as many of the individuals from that alliance are still in the game.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 premieres Wednesday, April 10 on Paramount+.