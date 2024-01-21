The Challenge rumors: Season 40 could feature legendary competitor among cast members

The Challenge Season 40 could be legendary based on speculation swirling over the cast.

While only a few competitors have been revealed so far, a recent addition to the rumored list is one of the game’s all-time greats.

Season 39, Battle For a New Champion, featured some of the show’s multi-time winners, including Darrell Taylor, Cara Maria Sorbello, and CT Tamburello.

However, they only briefly appeared in one episode for an elimination event. Each attempted to eliminate a main cast member and take home $10,000 of the cast’s prize money.

Viewers hope to see more familiar faces with the yet-to-be-titled season, which some believe could be the last one shown exclusively on MTV.

Season 40 ‘potential’ cast list adds multi-time Challenge winner

As of this report, seven cast members’ names now appear on a “Potential Cast members or alternates” list for Season 40.

Monsters and Critics previously reported that formerly “retired” Challenge star Leroy Garrett could return to compete on MTV’s show.

In addition, show winners Devin Walker, Tori Deal, and Kaycee Clark are all listed on the Vevmo forum as possibilities for the new season.

However, a recent addition to the Vevmo list is returning champion CT Tamburello. Viewers last saw him on Battle For a New Champion as he defeated Asaf Goren. CT’s last full season of The Challenge was Spies, Lies & Allies, where he and his final teammate Kaycee won the show.

With the win, they collected $1 million in prize money and were given the option to share some with the runner-up teams, which they gladly did. Following that win, CT took a season off and was focused on other things, including a messy divorce and spending time with his son.

However, now he appears ready for a return to the show where he’s become a household name in reality TV.

Challenge champion could be chasing the all-time wins record

There are often fan debates involving CT and Johnny Bananas, as fans discuss who is the greatest Challenger of all time. As it stands, Bananas has won seven seasons of The Challenge, compared to five for CT. There’s also that infamous CT elimination moment called the “Banana backpack.”

Bananas recently mentioned he hadn’t closed the door on The Challenge but enjoyed participating in other shows for other networks that allowed him to show more of his personality and highlights. Among those shows are House of Villains and The Traitors 2.

As Bananas continues to explore those other reality shows, it seems that CT could move one step closer to seven wins.

Viewers saw him arrive at The Arena, where the competitors stood astonished and frightened at the prospect of facing him in an elimination.

CT’s rumored return follows his mention of it in a recent Battle For a New Champion episode. He teased appearing on the next season before ousting Asaf from the show.

“It feels good to be home. I wanted to stop by, knock off some of that rust, and uh, see what I gotta do for Season 40,” CT told TJ, who laughed about the possibility of him wreaking havoc on competitors again.

As of this report, all potential cast members are still considered up in the air until they stand before TJ and film footage for the show. However, fans would love to see CT back in the game, showing the new school of competitors how it’s done.

The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.