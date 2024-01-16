The Challenge rumors: Season 40 cast could include ‘retired’ star and former show winner

The Challenge Season 40 cast continues to get updates and revisions, with fans hoping for some more star power present in the next installment.

Based on recent additions to the potential cast list, that could be on the way with the name added.

Monsters and Critics previously reported about three names added to Season 40 who may be considered.

Two of those names were former show winners, and another is a more recent competitor who has proven they may be a future champion.

However, several other names have since been added, and one is a multi-time finalist looking for their first win on the show.

This report could contain spoilers about the cast for the upcoming season of MTV’s The Challenge.

Formerly ‘retired’ Challenge star could return for Season 40

A recent update via PinkRose on a popular spoilers forum shows six individuals listed as “Potential” or alternate cast members.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies champion Kaycee Clark has joined the list. Viewers saw her appear with her brother, Kenny Clark, on Ride or Dies, and they were eliminated just ahead of the final.

Kaycee also appeared in The Challenge: World Champion, where she teamed up with Survivor’s Ben Driebergen until he had to leave the show. Kaycee then teamed with The Challenge: Australia’s Troy Cullen after Amber Borzotra exited due to her pregnancy.

The other major name added to the list is Kaycee’s partner from the Double Agents season, Leroy Garrett, who announced his retirement from the show that season.

In 2021, Leroy revealed the reason he retired, indicating he felt production didn’t fully and adequately address a castmate’s “racist” and “violent” treatment directed at him in an earlier season of his Challenge career.

Since stepping away from MTV’s competition series, he’s welcomed a child, Kingston Lee Garrett, with fellow Challenge star Kam Williams, and they’re expecting another child this year.

Among other names on the list are Ride or Dies winners Tori Deal and Devin Walker and Battle For a New Champion stars Michele Fitzgerald and Kyland Young.

Who is unlikely to appear in The Challenge 40?

The list of potential, “up in the air,” and unlikely-to-appear cast members will likely change quite a bit on the Vevmo forum over the coming weeks leading up to a March filming.

Currently, there are many Challenge stars in those latter two categories. Among “Up in the air” stars are show winners, including Johnny Bananas, Chris “CT” Tamburello, Cara Maria Sorbello, Laurel Stucky, Darrell Taylor, and Derrick Kosinski.

Plenty of Season 39 cast members are listed in that category, including Melissa Reeves, Big T Fazakerley, James Lock, Moriah Jadea, Olivia Kaiser, and Horacio Gutierrez. Other notable cast members listed there include Kyle Christie, Aneesa Ferreira, Paulie Calafiore, and Amanda Garcia.

As far as cast members not to expect, many are listed there, too. Among the women listed are Amber Borzotra, Kam Williams, Jenna Compono, Britni Thornton, and Bayleigh Dayton, who have all welcomed or are expecting children.

Men listed on the forum as “Don’t expect” include Stephen Bear, Abram Boise, Nelson Thomas, and Zach Nichols.

The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.