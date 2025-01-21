The Challenge rumors: Insider reveals early potential Season 41 cast members

With The Challenge: Battle of the Eras recently wrapping up, fans have shifted their focus to the next seasons of the competition series.

One of those upcoming seasons is The Challenge: All Stars 5, aka Rivals, which features familiar faces teamed up with their rival castmates.

Among them are former show winners Devin Walker, Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran, and Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell.

While that will satisfy some fans watching MTV, others eagerly anticipate whether Season 41 can become one of the show’s best in recent years.

As of this writing, no official details, such as a theme, premiere date, or cast members, have been provided for Season 41.

However, an insider has presented some early potential cast members who could appear in the upcoming MTV season.

An insider revealed seven potential cast members for Season 41

Before each season that The Challenge films, pre-departure speculation arrives online about which cast members will participate. That’s the case for Season 41, which will follow up the recently-concluded Battle of the Eras.

According to an online forum that tracks potential cast members for filming, seven names are possible for the cast.

Several former champions and finalists are leading the way, including seven-time winner Johnny Bananas, two-time winner Cara Maria Sorbello, and Ride or Dies winner Devin Walker.

Along with them are former finalists Leroy Garrett, Aneesa Ferreira, Nany Gonzalez, and Derek Chavez. Of those names, Devin, Leroy, Aneesa, and Nany will appear in All Stars 5.

Bananas is coming off another finals appearance, finishing third behind Derek Chavez, who appeared in his first MTV final on Season 40. Cara Maria missed out on reaching another final, losing an elimination to Tori Deal in the episode before it started.

The above individuals, listed as potential cast members or alternates in a Vevmo forum post, have not been confirmed to appear in Season 41.

Many individuals’ names appear at the forum under an “up in the air” category, including Ashley Mitchell, Amanda Garcia, Laurel Stucky, CT Tamburello, Faysal Shafaat, Hunter Garfield, and Jay Starrett.

These former finalists said they won’t appear in the new Challenge season

Along with those listed as potential cast members, several individuals recently publicly stated that they won’t participate in Season 41.

Nurys Mateo appeared briefly in Battle of the Eras as part of the Era 4 team. However, she was an early elimination by teammate and friend-turned-rival Olivia Kaiser.

A fan expressed they were “about to be pissed” if Nurys wasn’t among those an insider listed as part of the Season 41 cast.

“I won’t be,” she wrote, including a broken heart emoji.

In a follow-up reply to another fan, she indicated, “I’m 1000% not on 41. I love all of you for caring though.”

Nurys responds to online posts. Pic credit: @NurysKMateo/X.com

Nurys finished as runner-up to Season 39 winner Emanuel Neagu. That season featured only one winner, but many fans felt Nurys should’ve also been crowned a winner for the women’s side.

In addition, fellow Season 39 finalist Moriah Jadea shut down rumors that she’ll return for Season 41. In part of her X message, she hinted there’s a certain castmate she wouldn’t do a season with.

Moriah weighs in on rumors. Pic credit: @moriahjadea/X.com

That most likely refers to Johnny Bananas, with whom Moriah had a showmance in Ride or Dies. While they continued to hang out post-filming, things eventually got messy when Moriah entered a new showmance with castmate James Lock on MTV’s Battle For a New Champion season.

During the Season 40 reunion, Moriah’s name came up as Bananas spoke about how he got involved in the Season 40 showmance involving Devin and Michele Fitzgerald.

Michele said it seemed like Bananas tried to use Devin’s feelings toward her to attack Devin’s game during Season 40. However, Bananas suggested Devin was a hypocrite and tried a similar tactic toward him in Ride or Dies with Moriah.

As of this report, Moriah and Nurys’s names are under the “Don’t expect” category for the Season 41 cast on the Vevmo forum. Among the many other names on that list are Season 40 winners Jordan Wiseley, Rachel Robinson, and Jenny West.

The Challenge airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars Rivals premieres Wednesday, January 29, at 8/7c on MTV.