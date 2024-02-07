The Challenge rumors: Former champion and fan favorite finalist returning for Season 40

The Challenge Season 40 may feature plenty of fan favorites back in the cast after a season of relative newcomers to the show.

Battle For a New Champion is currently airing on MTV. Its theme is to determine the first-time winner of The Challenge.

Due to that, the format featured a cast of only a few finalists and mostly individuals who have appeared in two seasons or fewer.

There were also 10 Challenge champions who participated in single-episode elimination events but left after their brief appearances.

Meanwhile, rumors have circulated for weeks about who will join the cast for MTV’s next installment of their popular competition show.

Recently, two big names were revealed as potential cast members, including a former champion and finalist from the show.

Two more OG cast members potentially on Season 40

As of this writing, an online spoilers forum has added two more individuals to the list of The Challenge Season 40 cast members.

One of those individuals is Laurel Stucky, whom viewers saw step into The Arena on Battle For a New Champion. She was defeated by Ravyn Rochelle and left gracefully as she praised Ravyn’s performance.

Laurel previously appeared on Ride or Dies as a castmate of Ravyn’s. She’s also a former winner of The Challenge, picking up her win during Free Agents.

Also added to the list of possible competitors in Season 40 is fan favorite Tony Raines, who’s been away from MTV’s competition series for over five years.

He last appeared in The Challenge: Final Reckoning in 2018. Tony reached the final on Vendettas, which castmate Cara Maria Sorbello won.

Fans would be thrilled to see the return of “Tony Time” as part of MTV’s competition series, especially based on some other individuals listed as potential cast members.

During his time away from The Challenge, Tony has spent more time with his family, including his high school sweetheart, Alyssa Giacone, whom he married in 2023. The couple had a daughter, Isla Rose, in 2016, and Tony also has a daughter, Harper London, from his previous relationship.

Who else could appear in The Challenge 40?

A regularly updated “Early Pointless Speculation” list on the Vevmo forum shows 13 potential cast members. Seven are men, while six are women.

For the men, Tony is among those listed with Kyland Young, Josh Martinez, Devin Walker, Nehemiah Clark, Leroy Garrett, and Chris “CT” Tamburello.

On the women’s list, Laurel joins a potential group that includes Ride or Dies winner Tori Deal, Melinda Collins, Michele Fitzgerald, Kaycee Clark, and Olivia Kaiser.

As of this writing, a title for The Challenge Season 40 hasn’t been revealed. However, rumors suggest former finalists or champions will team up with non-winners.

More names should be revealed in the coming weeks, as the cast is expected to depart for filming in March 2024. Based on the list, Season 40 could be what many fans hoped MTV would bring to the show for this milestone season.

The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.