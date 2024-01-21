The Challenge star Ravyn Rochelle defends Season 39 castmate from ‘racist comments and hate’

Ravyn Rochelle told critics to chill with the harsh comments regarding her castmate on The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion.

The new MTV season has received plenty of criticism about its cast members, with some individuals likely getting more criticism than others.

One of those cast members might be Asaf Goren, who recently met his fate on the show when returning champion Chris “CT” Tamburello arrived at The Arena.

Ahead of that, Asaf was featured as part of a well-connected alliance run by Jay Starrett and Michele Fitzgerald, two individuals who have received lots of criticism.

During the show, Asaf got into spats with castmates, including Corey Lay and Kyland Young. He’s also been involved in online feuds with Melissa Reeves and veteran cast members.

However, Ravyn came to her castmate’s defense, telling fans that she feels Asaf is a “genuine guy” and shouldn’t be receiving hateful comments.

Ravyn stands up for her Season 39 castmate

Ravyn has been among the emerging stars of the Season 39 cast, based on winning several eliminations and not backing down during confrontations.

A recent slide on her Instagram Story revealed that she became an Asaf fan after being his castmate for Season 39. She shared a screenshot of several tweets with “LOVE YA @asafgorenI” written across them.

“I have to just say, despite how @asafgoren1 played the game, he is a GENUINE guy. Prayed for my dad when I told him his condition, pushed me when I wanted to quit, and even comforted me after the drink throw while crying my eyes out,” Ravyn’s tweet said.

Another tweet beneath that in the screenshot said: “Racist comments or hate past the show should never be acceptable. We’re all human.”

Screenshot of Ravyn Rochelle’s IG Story about Asaf Goren. Pic credit: @itsravyn/Instagram

Although Ravyn didn’t indicate any specific comments, they may have been replies to her other tweets or remarks she saw online about her castmate.

Asaf, 32, is a former Israeli judo champion from Tel Aviv. He has appeared on reality shows So You Think You Can Dance? and Are You the One? 4, which featured future Challenge champ Tori Deal.

Asaf said he would return to battle another Challenge winner

In Season 39, Episode 14, CT returned to the show after taking one season off. Due to the castmate’s stalemate vote, the five-time champion got to pick his opponent at The Arena. He chose Asaf, indicating he was the one guy he didn’t know well in the cast.

The two appeared as castmates on Asaf’s rookie season, Total Madness. However, Asaf was the show’s first elimination, as his friend Jay ousted him in an early episode. That didn’t give the season’s cast much time to get to know him.

He was around much longer for his sophomore season, giving him time to bond with castmates.

However, in Episode 14, he lost his second-ever elimination on Battle For a New Champion. While CT didn’t defeat him in a Hall Brawl or Pole Wrestle, he eliminated him by solving a math equation first.

Following Asaf’s loss, he repeatedly said, “I’m sorry.” Castmates began crying, and many of them went down to give him a group hug on the ground level of The Arena. It was an emotional departure and may not have been his last appearance.

According to Asaf, he would return to The Challenge to battle one specific competitor: Devin Walker. The Ride or Dies champion blasted Asaf online after a scene in Season 39 featuring Asaf calling himself “the new Devin,” something the MTV star disagreed with.

The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.