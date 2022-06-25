The Challenge: Nia Moore teases All Stars 4 return, says she ‘missed out on an epic opportunity’

Nia Moore during The Challenge: All Stars 3, Episode 8. Pic credit: Paramount+

The Challenge: All Stars 3 brought back many OGs from the first two seasons of the spinoff but also added in other OGs who had been away from MTV’s Challenge for years. Nia Moore was among those newbies on the spinoff, who originally reached the final during MTV’s Battle of the Exes II season.

She ultimately got kicked off just as the final was around the corner due to inappropriate actions towards her castmate, Jordan Wiseley. However, both Real World: Portland stars were invited to the All Stars 3 spinoff.

Nia recently teased that she plans to come back to compete again on the show, mentioning her “self-sabotage” during a daily event that caused her to miss an “epic opportunity” she won’t skip again.

Nia comments on All Stars 3 ‘self-sabotage’ and ‘missed opportunity’

Fans watched Nia Moore struggle with extreme fear and panic during All Stars 3, Episode 8, as she competed in the latest daily challenge. The task involved OGs going up in pairs on a helicopter, with one man and one woman. From there, they each stood on a landing leg on the helicopter’s side and had to memorize a color pattern for a puzzle as the copter flew over it.

Next, they’d wait until the helicopter got to a drop spot and then drop down into the water to swim for a puzzle station. Once they were at that station, they had to solve that puzzle as quickly as possible and in the correct formation with a red line on top.

Of the competitors, only one struggled with the helicopter, and that was Nia. During the episode, she mentioned she works as a flight attendant and is used to being on private jets, but this was a much different situation for her.

Despite castmate Brad Fiorenza’s best attempts to encourage her, Nia was in tears during the event and unable to make the jump.

She shared a clip from the episode which displayed her fearfully participating in the helicopter ride. She also shared comments about how this is something she won’t miss out on if she ever returns to compete.

“I’m posting this on my page so that I’m forever forced to remember how I missed out on an epic opportunity because I let fear get in my way. Up until this point in the game, I avoided self-sabotage. Which was a big deal for me because in the past, I’d always found a reason to get in my own way in this game. Yes, I was terrified to the point that I was unwilling to even try,” Nia wrote in the caption.

She went on to say her castmate Brad gave her the courage to “at least take the ride.”

“But next time, I’m jumping. I’ll just have to do it afraid, screw it 🤷🏾‍♀️ I still fully intend to run TJ’s final tho! Stay tuned. Also, next season I’m going to leave the tears at home…I literally cried in every episode this far 😭🙄🤦🏾‍♀️ #TheChallengeAllStars3,” Nia added.

In a previous episode, viewers watched Nia become emotional after her friend and castmate Jordan Wiseley was sent home via elimination by The Godfather Mark Long. Nia had mentioned the only reason she returned for All Stars 3 was that Jordan was also there with her.

Nia teases her return for All Stars 4

As of the conclusion of Episode 8, Nia was still amongst the competitors vying to run TJ Lavin’s final for All Stars 3. Two of her castmates, KellyAnne Judd and Kailah Casillas, were set to compete in an elimination event in Episode 9. However, another elimination event could arrive during the final with Nia involved.

Several of Nia’s castmates stopped by to react to her latest Instagram post. That included Brad Fiorenza, who provided some more words of encouragement for Nia and others to consider for any tasks they may be apprehensive about.

The Godfather Mark Long also showed up and questioned if Nia might “run it back” for a potential fourth season of All Stars. Based on her reply, she’s all in for returning to the competition.

Interestingly enough, Mark also commented on an Instagram post from another one of Nia’s Real World castmates, suggesting an All Stars 4 appearance.

As of this writing, there have been no reports that confirm The Challenge: All Stars 4 will happen, but one has to think there’s plenty of demand from fans who want to see their favorite OGs on the spinoff.

The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus. The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV.