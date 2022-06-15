The Challenge alum Averey Tressler goes shirtless and braless in open jacket, teases All Stars 4 appearance

Former The Real World and The Challenge star Averey Tressler poses for an Instagram selfie. Pic credit: @avereytressler/Instagram

Averey Tressler is a little over seven years removed from her days on MTV’s The Challenge, but many fans are hoping to see her appear on the spinoff, The Challenge: All Stars.

That could be a possibility based on a recent tease from the former Real World: Portland star and an appearance in the comments section by one of the legendary OGs.

Not only did Averey tease her potential return to compete, but she teased fans and followers with her latest content share featuring an open jacket and lack of anything underneath it.

Averey Tressler stuns in open jacket photo series

She’s known for her days on MTV with The Real World: Portland and two appearances in The Challenge competition series. These days, Averey is content with a job working for Hooters in Arizona and recently became a nominee to win Miss Hooters International.

Ahead of the pageant, the brunette beauty took to Instagram to share a sizzling new series of four pictures with her wearing an open jacket sans shirt or bra, revealing plenty of skin to fans and followers.

In the first image, she shoots a serious stare toward the viewer, while the second photo has her head turned to the side and jacket slightly closed up. A fourth picture has Averey seated on a table or step, showing that she’s also pantless.

Averey’s Real World season aired in 2013, just three years after Instagram became a thing. With a modest following of just over 39,000 followers, she’s collected over 1,800 Likes and 159 comments on the post as of this report.

This past April, Averey revealed big news as she is representing Arizona in the Miss Hooters International Pageant. Last week, she shared a photo alongside several of her friends and coworkers, indicating she’s getting excited about an upcoming event in Tahoe.

In 2021, the Hooters International Pageant winner was Boca Raton, Florida’s Gianna Tulio, with Tucson, Arizona’s Jennifer Koenig finishing in fourth place. Averey hopes to become the next one crowned Miss Hooters International, and her fans are rooting for her.

However, many fans are also rooting to see her win another competition.

Averey comments on All Stars 4 appearance

Typically the comments section is full of admiring fans and followers, but occasionally a castmate or Challenge legend might drop by. That was the case on Averey’s latest post, as The Godfather Mark Long was there.

“Question! Is that jacket made out of All Stars 4 material???🧥,” Mark asked in his comment, which prompted plenty of fans to chime in, seeming to want to see Averey again.

“lol would be if I ever got a chance to compete! 🤣” Averey replied, with Mark telling her to follow his account and he’d DM her.

It looks good for Averey’s chances to return to The Challenge, a show she competed in twice over seven years ago. Her debut season was Battle of the Exes II, where she teamed up with ex-boyfriend Johnny Reilly. She returned for Rivals III, where this time, her teammate was Leroy Garrett.

Unfortunately, Averey’s time in her second season was short-lived. Leroy indicated in the first episode he was suffering from a pinched nerve in his back, and in Episode 2, he was medically disqualified. Since Averey was his partner, she was also DQd and sent home from the competition.

With that in mind, it would be great to see her get another chance at the competition series with Paramount Plus’ The Challenge: All Stars. It seems like Mark Long could make it happen, and just imagine if her Real World: Portland castmates Jordan Wiseley and Nia Moore returned to compete with her!

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.