The Challenge: Mark Long asks fans to vote for American Reality Television Awards as All Stars 4 rumors swirl

The Godfather Mark Long is asking fans of The Challenge to get their votes in, as All Stars is up for multiple American Reality Television Awards.

The popular spinoff show features OG cast members from MTV’s reality TV heyday who originated on shows such as The Real World, Road Rules, or Fresh Meat.

All Stars had its third season on Paramount Plus last year, with the spinoff show initially the brainchild of Mark and the “We Want OGs” campaign.

It first launched in 2021 with a cast that brought back MTV throwbacks, including Trishelle Cannatella, Katie Cooley, Eric “Big Easy” Banks, Teck “Money” Holmes, and Beth Stolarczyk.

Mark, a producer on the series, was also part of that initial cast and in All Stars 3. On Wednesday, he uploaded a video of himself wearing cool polarized sunglasses and a green Municipal t-shirt.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Hey guys, what’s up? It’s Mark Long, and I am fired the F up, and let me tell you why,” Mark said before informing fans that The Challenge: All Stars is nominated for three American Reality Television Awards.

Mark closed out his video by saying he hoped to see “many more” seasons of All Stars arrive in the future.

All Stars has been nominated for three American Reality Television Awards

The 2023 American Reality Television Awards will mark the 10th annual edition of the awards show, initially launched in 2012. As Mark mentioned, The Challenge: All Stars 3 is nominated in three categories.

The biggest is Competition Show, where it’s up against reality TV heavyweights like NBC’s American Ninja Warrior, CBS’ Big Brother, and FOX’s The Masked Singer.

In addition, All Stars is nominated in the Creative Challenge category featuring contenders that include American Ninja Warrior, Netflix’s The Mole, Peacock’s Love Island, and VH1’s The Surreal Life.

Last but not least is Reality TV Moment which also includes popular shows such as ABC’s The Bachelorette, FOX’s Hell’s Kitchen, and Paramount Plus’ RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

The Challenge: All Stars moment nominated was when three-time Challenge champ Jordan Wiseley called out Mark on All Stars 3 just before the final, and the 50-year-old Mark defeated the 31-year-old Jordan in elimination.

“Mark beats Jordan one on one and sent him home. The entire house watching the elimination from above was SHOOK. Age conquered youth that night and is considered one of the greatest moments of the show,” part of the description for the nomination reads.

Mark spoke about that big moment during an appearance on Johnny Bananas’ podcast several weeks ago. Bananas mentioned how they had eliminations against Jordan in common during their time on various Challenge seasons.

It’s also worth noting that Bananas is sort of among the nominees. The Ringer Reality TV Podcast is nominated in the Best Reality TV Podcast category. Bananas hosts Death, Taxes, and Bananas, a regular part of that podcast.

To vote for the American Reality TV Awards, fans must head to the official website, enter a valid email address, and vote for one nominee in each category. Alternatively, fans can text ARTAS to 40691 to vote.

Fans can continue to vote daily through July 20. Last year’s award show was live-streamed online on November 17, 2022, with actress Vivica A. Fox as the host.

While Mark is asking fans for help voting for The Challenge, many fans are still waiting to see some sort of announcement about The Challenge: All Stars 4, filmed months ago.

Based on recent rumors online, it could be a long wait to see the fourth season of the popular spinoff. A superfan account shared a tweet from OG cast member Tina Barta.

“Waiting for #TheChallengeAllStars4 air date. Anyone else impatiently waiting out there? I want to change my ugly profile pic,” Tina tweeted, along with a GIF of herself from the show.

Rumors swirl about the All Stars 4 release date. Pic credit: @challengeteaa/Instagram

In the IG post’s caption, the superfan suggested All Stars 4 might not arrive until 2024, with The Challenge Season 39 airing on MTV first. The Challenge 39 is currently filming overseas, with spoilers arriving online regularly, and fans seem displeased with the eliminations, theme, and cast.

The next Challenge show will be USA Season 2, featuring CBS reality TV stars and MTV Legends competing to win big prize money. The official trailer and cast list have yet to arrive. The show officially premieres on Thursday, August 10 at 10/9c on CBS.

The Challenge: USA 2 premieres Thursday, August 10 at 10/9c on CBS. The Challenge: All Stars 4 is TBA for Paramount Plus.