The Challenge Season 39 spoilers: More women’s eliminations results arrive and fans aren’t happy

As The Challenge Season 39 filming rolls along, more competitors are being ousted from the game, seemingly preventing them from winning that big prize money.

Eliminations have been a central part of The Challenge over its many seasons, with classic events like Hall Brawl, Pole Wrestle, and Balls In among the featured events.

Spoilers continue to arrive online, which show Season 39’s elimination results, with multiple men and women from the cast getting sent home via losses.

As of this writing, a fifth women’s competitor is out of the game, barring twists allowing players to return for another chance.

The fifth elimination also has many fans who follow spoilers talking due to which cast member it was that left the game.

Remember that this report will contain spoilers for The Challenge Season 39.

The Challenge 39 spoilers reveal the fifth women’s elimination

Various insiders and superfans online are bringing fans Season 39 spoilers, including names of cast members participating in the show and results for eliminations.

While all the details are still unknown for each elimination, nine cast members have been eliminated, including fan favorite Tula “Big” T Fazerkley and Spies, Lies & Allies cast member Hughie Maughan.

However, the latest women’s elimination has many fans disappointed, as its former finalist, Melissa Reeves, per @mtvchallengeinsider on Instagram.

Melissa debuted on Love Island UK before joining The Challenge in Season 31, Vendettas. She made an early name in that season and Final Reckoning for getting into it with various castmates, including Kam Williams and Kailah Casillas.

She reached the final in her third season, Total Madness, but ultimately had to quit due to exhaustion. It turned out that Melissa competed while pregnant, which was unbeknownst to her. She’s been away from the show for several years, raising her daughter.

As mentioned, Melissa was the fifth woman eliminated. Ahead of her, a Vevmo forum thread indicates Big T was eliminated from the game, which is disappointing for fans wanting to see her return and reach a final.

Fans react to disappointing elimination spoilers

Upon seeing the latest elimination spoiler, many fans expressed frustration and disappointment in the Instagram comments section. Many of those commenters believed Melissa would’ve provided more entertainment value for the episodes.

“The fact that we lost big t and Melissa bc they wanna have mercenaries come in every elim is bull****,” one fan commented, referring to one of the season’s twists.

“I really wanted Melissa to make it to another final this season!” another fan commented, while one wrote, “This is wrong.”

Yet another fan suggested they would’ve preferred to see Michele Fitzgerald, Ravyn Rochelle, Berna Cambeldek, or Nurys Mateo eliminated.

Pic credit: @mtvchallengeinsider/Instagram

When the Season 39 cast was initially revealed, it included no cast members who had won the show and only a handful of finalists. Melissa was one finalist, along with Ride or Dies rookie finalists Horacio Gutierrez and Olivia Kaiser.

A twist was revealed in the Season 39 spoilers, which indicated that mercenaries would enter the game to participate in eliminations. These mercenaries include former winners, including multi-time champion Jordan Wiseley and seven-time winner Johnny Bananas.

Of course, there’s always the outside chance that there’s another twist on the way, which host TJ Lavin will reveal, allowing competitors another opportunity to fight for a spot in the game.

The Challenge Season 39 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: USA 2 premieres Thursday, August 10, at 10/9c on CBS.