The Challenge legend Mark Long puts WWE superstar Sheamus on notice for upcoming event

Could The Godfather vs. The Celtic Warrior be coming to a wrestling ring soon? Mark Long has let WWE superstar Sheamus know he’ll be heading to a wrestling event in the near future and believes the former United States Champion is hiding from him.

In a recent social media message, Mark Long put the multi-time champion on notice that he’ll be attending WWE’s upcoming televised show in NYC, although it’s unknown if Sheamus will be present for the event.

The latest update arrives not long after Mark attended a WWE Raw event with Sheamus in action. The two exchanged words when Sheamus left the ring during his match.

After Sheamus pointed at him, Mark responded with a taunting flex and things didn’t go any farther. The two continued to clash a bit on Twitter afterward.

Mark Long puts Sheamus on notice for WWE event

Mark Long, 50, is well known for his appearances on MTV’s Road Rules and The Challenge, where he was a winner in his first two seasons.

The OG recently returned as a cast member and executive producer for The Challenge: All Stars spinoff on Paramount Plus.

The two-time Challenge champ now seems to be calling out multiple-time WWE champion Sheamus often. Mark recently let Sheamus know via Twitter of his plans to attend a WWE on FOX event scheduled for September 10 at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

“I’ll be @TheGarden in New York on September 10th for @WWEonFOX @wwe. I heard @WWESheamus has been hiding under his bed for weeks,” Mark tweeted.

The Challenge OG included a screenshot from his previous incident involving the WWE superstar from Raw, with Sheamus pointing at him and Mark yelling back from the front row.

Sheamus currently performs as a member of the WWE Raw roster, which means he typically appears on the Monday night program and not SmackDown which airs on Fox on Fridays.

However, WWE Raw superstars appear on SmackDown here or there, and Sheamus could decide to do so if he wants to respond to Mark in person.

Meanwhile, WWE replied to Mark’s tweet suggesting a classic Challenge elimination event instead. Could the two settle their differences within the confines of Hall Brawl?

The Challenge history with WWE superstars

Mark Long’s altercation with Sheamus isn’t the first time WWE and The Challenge have crossed into one another’s realms.

Former Real World star and Challenge champ Mike Mizanin became WWE superstar “The Miz” and achieved numerous accolades, including winning some of the top titles.

The Miz, who has returned to host Challenge reunions, still works with WWE and is friends with Mark as they were castmates on MTV’s competition series. A tag team match might not be a bad idea, but Sheamus would need to find himself a tag partner.

In addition to Miz’s involvement with The Challenge, two other WWE stars have appeared in seasons of MTV’s show.

During The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros spinoff in 2017, fans saw former WWE and UFC star CM Punk among the competitors. He even got into a verbal altercation with Johnny Bananas during one episode.

Former WWE superstar Lio Rush appeared as a competitor in Season 36, aka Double Agents. Lio exited the show early but looked like he might have the skills to advance far in the dailies and eliminations.

Nonetheless, Mark Long’s calling out of Sheamus is intriguing, and fans might be hoping to see The Godfather get into the ring for a match. WWE is suggesting a Hall Brawl instead, which could also be entertaining no matter where it happens.

Could it be The Challenge vs. WWE, or maybe a Champs vs. Stars spinoff show involving Mark and Sheamus? Stay tuned to see if Sheamus shows up to find Mark in NYC on September 10!

The Challenge: All Stars episodes are currently available on Paramount Plus. Season 2 is TBA for 2021.