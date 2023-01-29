The Challenge: Jordan Wiseley calls rookie castmate’s Ride or Dies season ‘something to be proud of’

Jordan Wiseley, a three-time champion of MTV’s The Challenge, was known in the past for some intense altercations on reality TV.

However, he’s grown over the years and has shown support for castmates during the recent All Stars 3 spinoff on Paramount Plus and Ride or Dies season on MTV.

His return for MTV’s 38th season of the competition series featured an ongoing storyline as he and ex-fiancee Tori Deal had multiple altercations over gameplay and Jordan’s showmance with Nurys Mateo.

While he’s had drama in the past, Jordan didn’t appear to have many altercations with his rookie castmates, even showing praise for first-time Challenger Moriah Jadea.

Jordan recently reacted to his rookie castmate’s debut season on The Challenge calling it “something to be proud of.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

This report will contain spoilers from MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies.

Jordan praises Ride or Dies rookie castmate

In Ride or Dies Episode 16, viewers saw Moriah and Fessy get thrown back into elimination just ahead of the final. They’d go up against veteran competitors, Johnny Bananas and Nany Gonzalez, losing in an event featuring a rope ladder leading to the top of a tower.

The challenge was they had just three ladder rungs that they needed to repeatedly place on the ladder as they climbed to the top so they could press a button and win. While Moriah seemed to do well with the task, her teammate struggled. Ultimately, they lost to the veteran duo.

Following Moriah’s exit episode, she took to Instagram to comment on her season. Moriah received plenty of supportive comments from fans and castmates, including three-time champ Jordan.

“You did damn great Moriah, literally worked your a** off and made it happen all season,” Jordan commented, adding, “Came up just a bit short but what you’ve done on a rookie season has been something to be proud of.”

That brought Moriah to respond where she called Jordan “one of my absolute favorites” and thanked him for “being absolutely inspiring.”

“I really appreciate you and I’m so grateful to have met you and done a season with you. Thanks for always believing in me,” she wrote.

Pic credit: @moriahjadea/Instagram

Moriah reacts to ‘heartbreaking loss’ on The Challenge

Jordan’s comment above appeared on an Instagram video post that Moriah shared set to 2Pac’s song, Ambitionz Az a Ridah. The video features various highlights from Moriah’s Ride or Dies season alongside her teammate, two-time finalist Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat.

That includes them competing in daily challenges and eliminations, as well as having fun with castmates. Moriah also shared a lengthy note in her caption, reacting to the first season she’s done of reality TV for The Challenge.

She said leaving just before the final was “heartbreaking” but that she left with a smile on her face for the experiences she had.

“Leaving Argentina I’ve left with a desire to just do better and be a better person. At first it’s scary being on television and letting everyone judge you as you go through experiences for the first time and make mistakes but honestly now that the season is over I’m like wow. I’m so glad I got to experience this, watch it back, and even gain new insight,” she said in part of her caption.

Before episodes arrived on MTV for Ride or Dies, Moriah tweeted that she was worried about how fans might react to her appearing on the show, mentioning “bullying” of previous cast members on social media.

Based on her season, Moriah easily is among the top rookies from Ride or Dies, with only the rookie duo of Horacio Gutierrez and Olivia Kaiser finishing farther ahead in the game. Still, it’s clear Moriah enjoyed her experience and is ready to embrace future challenges, including a possible return to the show.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.