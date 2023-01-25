Nurys Mateo, one of the promising newcomers on MTV’s The Challenge, looked incredible in her latest content as she delivered an impactful message to keep in mind.

The Ride or Dies rookie showed up as veteran cast member Nelson Thomas’ partner in the game, and the duo looked to be a threat early and often.

Her competitive abilities were apparent during her rookie run on The Challenge, as she and Nelson won several daily challenges to gain power in the game. That put a target on them as castmates strategized to oust them from the competition.

Nurys also caught the attention of several castmates during episodes, including vet Jordan Wiseley and fellow rookie Johnny Middlebrooks, who she might be dating now.

Ahead of her ever setting foot on MTV’s competition show, she appeared in the network’s dating shows Are You The One? and Ex on the Beach. Along with her reality TV fame, she also boasts a large following on social media.

With her Instagram and TikTok profiles, the 27-year-old spotlights some stunning content, whether modeling her favorite fits, showing her work at the gym, or promoting brands.

The Challenge’s Nurys Mateo shares important message

For Nurys’ latest photo reveal, she wore frilly white undergarments consisting of a plunging top and a matching pair of undies as she sat on a striped bed cover in a bedroom.

Nurys had both hands in front of her on the cover and a sincere expression on her face, with her dark hair flowing down her shoulder and back.

As part of the look, she had dark eyeliner to go with dark lashes and a pale lip. Minimal accessories were visible except for a couple of small hoop earrings dangling from her ears.

“Posting this for myself because sometimes I let the bull***t get to me and I forget who tf I am. Just a reminder to love yourself unconditionally 🤍,” Nurys wrote as her caption.

Her latest snap garnered over 12,000 likes and 180-plus comments from fans, friends, and Challenge castmates admiring the message she delivered.

Nurys Mateo promotes C4 Energy

Nurys currently has 264,000 followers on the Gram, where she can show her fitness fashions and workouts. She can also promote supplements she might use. She did just that with a post earlier this month, spotlighting C4 Energy.

Nurys shared a video clip of herself sweating it out at the gym with thumping background music. In the highlight clip, she’s performing various exercises, including pushups, followed by alternating squats and shoulder presses using a dumbbell.

The workout video also features The Challenge rookie opening a C4 Energy product and consuming a beverage from a C4 shaker cup to help get energized.

“Another day, another workout powered by @c4energy 💪🏽 Sometimes it’s hard to get up and go to the gym but C4 preworkout definitely helps motivate me to go get right!” Nurys wrote as the caption for the high-energy clip.

Nurys tagged “#c4energy” along with “#cellucor” in her IG post’s caption as she promoted the brand’s pre-workout drink.

They offer a variety of pre-workout selections, such as the C4 Ultimate Shred, C4 Ripped Sport, and the C4 Original. Some of their fun flavors include Cherry Limeade, Icy Blue Razz, and Frozen Bombsicle.

The C4 products are sold in many stores, including Walmart, Kroger, GNC, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Vitamin Shoppe.

Based on the brand’s Instagram page, they have many social media influencers, athletes, and WWE stars promoting their products, including the NFL’s Justin Fields, WWE’s Bianca Belair, and Roman Reigns.

Nurys has appeared in other posts on the brand’s page, showing that her association with C4 is quite strong and will likely continue just like her Challenge career.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.