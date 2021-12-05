The Challenge: Jemmye Carroll responds to fans about why she’s not hosting MTV’s Challenge Podcast

Jemmye Carroll at The Challenge: All Stars reunion special. Pic credit: Paramount+

Each week, MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast brings fans a recap and insights into the worlds of MTV’s The Challenge and Paramount Plus’ All Stars spinoff.

The episodes feature Challenge stars Tori Deal and Aneesa Ferreira as co-hosts, providing fans with commentary and inside details from themselves as well as special guests each episode.

While many fans might enjoy listening to Tori and Aneesa’s perspectives about the shows, it seems some might rather hear from different individuals. Several fans recently brought that up with Jemmye Carroll, who commented about why she’s not hosting.

Jemmye replies to fans about hosting podcast

When it comes to getting all the tea and inside details about MTV’s The Challenge: All Stars episodes, some fans feel that Jemmye Carroll might be able to serve it up better.

In a recent series of tweets, she reacted to fans’ comments about the current MTV podcast hosting situation. One fan asked why they have Aneesa Ferreira and Tori Deal hosting the All Stars podcast episodes, in addition to the Spies, Lies & Allies episodes.

“Bc they follow directions/stay in line.. & this isn’t even shade towards them just the truth,” Jemmye wrote in her tweet reply.

Another fan suggested that Jemmye should be the host for All Stars episodes of the MTV podcast since she was part of the first season and is probably familiar with many cast members there.

“Production would fire me half way thru the recording of episode one,” she wrote in her tweet reply, likely due to how much inside dirt she’d reveal about castmates.

Jemmye’s always been an outspoken Challenge cast member with her commentary on and off the shows. Having appeared on seven regular seasons of the MTV series and in the All Stars spinoff, she’s pretty familiar with many individuals from the shows.

However, some of her commentaries probably wouldn’t be “in line,” as she mentioned with what MTV wants for their official podcast.

MTV’s Challenge Podcast launched in 2020

The MTV Challenge podcast launched ahead of the Double Agents season late last year, with Tori and Aneesa in place as the hosts. They featured weekly recaps, commentary, and special guests from the show or production, stopping by to chat.

The two were cast members on that season of the MTV show and continued to work as co-hosts when The Challenge: All Stars Season 1 arrived earlier this year. Aneesa was amongst the OG cast members for the first season, along with Jemmye.

The podcast has continued with MTV’s Spies, Lies & Allies, and Paramount Plus’ All Stars 2. Aneesa and Tori were castmates again on Spies, Lies & Allies. However, neither Aneesa nor Jemmye are in the All Stars 2 cast.

MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast recently featured back-to-back episodes for the regular season and spinoff series. Spies, Lies & Allies rookie Emanuel Neagu dropped by to discuss Episode 17, while Derrick Kosinski was the featured guest on the recent All Stars 2 podcast episode.

Other Challenge podcast and commentary options

There is good news for fans who might not enjoy what MTV’s podcast offers. Johnny Bananas does a weekly podcast episode for The Ringer called Death, Taxes, and Bananas, which is free on multiple platforms.

There’s also the Challenge Mania Podcast which comes out with free episodes regularly in addition to having a Patreon subscriber-based fan page.

If that wasn’t enough, several of The Challenge cast members, including Wes Bergmann, Amanda Garcia, and Jemmye, have Patreon subscriber-based pages where fans can sign up to hear their insights on the show and cast members.

The Challenge: All Stars 2 episodes arrive Thursdays on Paramount Plus. The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.