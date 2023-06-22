The Challenge: Former finalist Natalie Negrotti reveals why she turned down Season 39

The Challenge Season 39 is currently filming with a cast of competitors hopeful of capturing the win at the final along with the hefty sum of prize money.

As Monsters and Critics reported in Season 39 spoilers, several former finalists are competing in hopes of winning their first season.

However, a unique twist could prevent them from doing so if recent rumors and spoilers prove correct.

Meanwhile, one former finalist recently revealed she was called to appear in Season 39 but turned down the opportunity.

Natalie Negrotti was nearly part of the cast but informed fans of the reason she felt it was better not to appear on The Challenge.

Remember that this report will contain some light spoilers from The Challenge Season 39.

Natalie shares why she decided against The Challenge 39

Taking to her Instagram Story, Natalie recently shared that she’d been contacted for Season 39 of The Challenge but chose to turn it down. The reason was due to pursuing other interests, including a book she’s working on and her social media influencer career.

“Fun fact: I declined the last challenge (I would have been filming right now) to pursue my social media career & other passions,” she wrote, adding, “I’m finishing my children’s book and my new youtube vlog is coming out! I wouldn’t have been able to do this if I was filming.”

Fan account shares Natalie Negrotti IG Story screenshots. Pic credit: @challengeteaa/Instagram

In additional screenshots from Natalie’s IG Story, she indicated she was living a personal dream as she recently got to host Amazon Live. She shared a photo of an Amazon logo on an office wall, informing everyone she’d been on Amazon Live at 10 a.m. Eastern Time a day ago to present “today’s best deals & household essentials.”

“dream job activated! I have always loved beauty products and have a strong passion for hosting and it’s such an honor to be sharing my passions of beauty and doing these lives chatting with u all So grateful,” she wrote, tagging @amazonlive.

Natalie says her dream job was activated. Pic credit: @natalienegrotti/Instagram

Natalie enjoyed a recent trip to NYC’s Plaza

Natalie also uploaded a vlog on her YouTube channel, where she took everyone with her during her “Staycation at the Plaza Hotel” in NYC. Natalie mentioned the hotel was famously featured in the classic movie Home Alone 2.

Natalie modeled various fits in her vlog, including a yellow halter top with light jeans and pink heels from Zara, which she wore for dinner in NYC.

In addition to her delicious dinner, Natalie shopped at Dior the next day and enjoyed high tea at The Plaza Hotel. She referred to the hotel as “insanity” due to how extravagant and elegant it was inside.

She didn’t mention her Amazon Live event during the vlog but called tea time “one of the most fun experiences ever” despite her and her group acting “loud” and a “little bit ratchet.”

Natalie, 33, appeared in three seasons of The Challenge after debuting on CBS’ Big Brother 18. Her most notable season may have been Final Reckoning, where she and Paulie Calafiore reached the final together.

They finished third overall, behind winners Ashley Mitchell and Hunter Barfield, and runner-up team, Sylvia Elsrode and Joss Mooney. Natalie returned for War of the Worlds but hasn’t been on the show since that season.

She’s previously hinted at a return to The Challenge and mentioned the show in social media posts. She also talked about the show during a Q&A with friends Melissa Reeves and Britni Thornton.

Based on spoilers for MTV’s next season, only three former finalists are part of Season 39’s cast, with Melissa expected to return.

It’s unknown if Natalie was contacted for the recent season of The Challenge: USA 2, which included stars from CBS reality TV shows and MTV Challenge Legends. However, it seems Natalie is now focused on other endeavors, including social media, similar to another Big Brother star, Morgan Willett.

The Challenge Season 39 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: USA 2 premieres Thursday, August 10 at 10/9c on CBS.