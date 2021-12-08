The Challenge finalist Jenna Compono comments on potential return for her and Zach Nichols

Jenna Compono during The Challenge: Total Madness season. (Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube)

It has been several seasons since fans have seen The Challenge finalist Jenna Compono and winner Zach Nichols appear on the show, but many are interested in seeing them return.

In a recent series of online messages answering fans’ questions about reality TV and the show, Jenna responded to an individual asking if she and Zach would ever do another season together.

Based on Jenna’s response, she seems ready for a return at some point, and it could be for another show besides MTV’s regular season of the competition series.

Jenna replies to fan questions about The Challenge

On Monday (Dec. 6), Jenna Compono answered various fan questions on Twitter, many of them related to MTV’s The Challenge.

In one of those questions, a fan asked about the possibility of Jenna and her husband Zach Nichols “back in the Challenge house” again.

“If the timing is right, we would definitely be back, or even an Allstars,” Jenna said with a wink emoji.

Pic credit: @JennaCompono/Twitter

In another question, a fan asked about Jenna’s favorite castmates from the show, and she had many to list. They included the likes of seven-time champion Johnny Bananas, Wes Bergmann, Leroy Garrett, Nany Gonzalez, Jordan Wiseley, Kailah Casillas, and of course, Zach.

Pic credit: @JennaCompono/Twitter

Jenna appeared in eight seasons of MTV’s competition series, reaching the final in her first three. Zach has appeared in nine seasons, reaching the final in four of them and winning once.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The last time fans saw them as castmates was the War of the Worlds season in 2019. Zach teamed up with the UK’s Zahida Allen, and Jenna teamed with Gus Smyrnios of Floribama Shore.

Based on Jenna’s answer, the couple might have been contacted for a season or two of the All Stars spinoff on Paramount+ but had to decline due to other life events.

Jenna and Zach welcomed son earlier this year

Fans witnessed the blossoming of a relationship between Jenna and Zach after they met on MTV’s The Challenge, which included plenty of ups and downs along the way.

Some of those issues played out during the last season Jenna appeared in, MTV’s The Challenge: Total Madness, during video calls she made to Zach back home.

The two were eventually able to work out those issues and get back on the same page with each other. They ultimately got engaged in December 2019 and married earlier this year. In early September, the couple also welcomed their first child together, Anthony Joseph Nichols.

They’ve since been busy raising their bundle of joy, but it appears Jenna hasn’t ruled out a return to The Challenge. Zach may not have either, as he recently tweeted to show support for their former castmate Brad Fiorenza, with a claim that no current cast member would be able to beat him in anything.

Brad made four finals and won during The Challenge: Cutthroat season and currently appears in The Challenge: All Stars 2 spinoff.

Zach, who debuted on Real World: San Diego in 2011, is a former Challenge winner himself, having won during Battle of the Seasons. His wife Jenna (Real World: Ex-Plosion) was a finalist in two seasons, Battle of The Bloodlines and Rivals II, so many fans would probably love to see them back, whether on MTV’s show or the Paramount+ spinoff.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.