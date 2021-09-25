The Challenge: Fessy Shafaat gives update on his situation with Amanda Garcia

Castmates Fessy Shafaat and Amanda Garcia on The Challenge: Aftermath show. Pic credit: MTV

One of the big stories with The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies has been the showmances that may have continued after the season stopped filming.

One that popped up and still seems to be going strong involves castmates Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark. They made their relationship official on social media ahead of the season premiere and have continued spending time together after filming ended.

Another one features Fessy Shafaat and Amanda Garcia. They were featured hooking up in at least one episode of Season 37, and continued talking after the season was filmed. The pair hasn’t been shy about posting photos together on social media, including a trip to Mexico in recent weeks.

Just recently, Fessy gave his version of where things stand between him and Amanda after the Spies, Lies & Allies season, revealing if they are dating or just friends.

Fessy details how he and Amanda “started”

On the Watch With Us: Challenge Edition podcast, Fessy spoke with host Emily Longeretta. The two major topics that came up in the interview were him getting kicked off Season 37, and of course, his situation with Amanda.

He told Emily that he hadn’t realized that Amanda would be on the season with him until about a week before they went to quarantine. He shared that they locked eyes at the airport, and he kept staring at her. Fessy said he could tell she was aware of it, so he figured he’d let things go from there.

They started to bond a bit more once the cast was quarantining, as he said they were in rooms across from each other for about a week. Fessy said they would throw little notes to each other from across the hall.

In addition, Fessy said a fan sent him one of Amanda’s old tweets where she said the Big Brother star was hot. Fessy said on the Us Weekly podcast that he screenshotted that tweet to bring it to her attention.

Are Fessy and Amanda dating currently?

They got to know each other better during Spies, Lies & Allies, and that has continued since the show’s filming concluded. Weeks ago, Amanda went to Texas with other castmates to watch several other Big Brother stars, including Fessy, in a celebrity boxing event.

The two have also seen one another during several trips to New York City to film The Challenge: Aftermath shows. In addition to that, they took a trip to Mexico in the past month, with photos and videos popping up online.

So, where do they stand now? US Weekly’s Emily Longeretta asked if they’re “exclusive.” According to Fessy, the two are just seeing where things go and taking it slowly. He said sharing the Mexico pics was just because they got some great content there, but it caused a lot of chatter online.

“I mean, I’m not seeing other people. Me and her are seeing what happens, but we’re just taking it slow because we live in two different states right now, you know? She has a son, so there’s a lot to think about. So we’re just taking it slow,” he told Emily Longeretta.

When asked if he’d met Amanda’s family or her son, Fessy said he hadn’t yet, and mentioned they’d met up four times since filming Spies, Lies & Allies. Those were the recent trip to Mexico, his fight in Dallas, Texas, and the two trips to NYC for Aftermath shows.

“I dunno when the reunion is. If it’s coming up, we’ll probably see each other then maybe,” he added.

Based on recent Challenge rumors online, the reunion will take place at the end of October in Amsterdam, and most likely, they’ll be among the key cast members invited to attend.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.