The Challenge fans anticipate ‘Night of eliminations’ matchups for Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 18

Host TJ Lavin informed the remaining Spies, Lies & Allies agents that it was time for a few more eliminations. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge fans and competitors may have thought the Spies, Lies & Allies final was next after an elimination concluded in Episode 17.

However, host TJ Lavin announced the “Night of eliminations” was up next at the Lair. It left the remaining competitors looking shocked as nobody had any idea of what would happen.

Fans of the show recently shared their reactions to this reveal, with many commenting about who they want to see competing in the Lair in the upcoming episode.

What is The Challenge’s Night of eliminations?

Just after an elimination finished near the end of Season 37, Episode 17, TJ Lavin reminded the competitors they were at the Lair, and that’s where eliminations take place.

He then revealed there would be several more coming up in what he referred to as a “Night of eliminations.”

While the episode ended with that cliffhanger, a teaser trailer arrived shortly after. The teaser didn’t show any elimination matchups but instead featured various shots of the remaining competitors, meaning anyone could be going in.

Episode 17 had a men’s elimination event, with rookies Emanuel Neagu and Logan Sampedro battling it out. Emanuel got the better of his castmate in an event involving speed and jumping.

Once Logan fell in the sand on his back and couldn’t complete the task they had in the required time, his season came to an end.

TJ then told Emanuel to go join the group, and that’s when the Night of eliminations reveal came about. It’s been revealed that two more competitors will be going home in the next episode. Based on the teaser trailer, TJ’s final will begin after that.

Fans antcipate and predict elimination matchups

The excitement for Episode 18 appears to be building amongst The Challenge fans, as there were many comments on MTV’s recent IG post (above).

The post asked fans who they think will go into the Lair next, with many giving their predictions and some revealing who they hoped would have to go into elimination.

Several veteran cast members have yet to go into elimination, including Nelson Thomas, CT Tamburello, Devin Walker, Tori Deal, Nany Gonzalez, and Kaycee Clark. Other remaining competitors include Emy, Emanuel, Kyle, and Amanda, who all won at least one elimination in the season.

In a popular comment, one fan said they’re “manifesting” to see Nany battle Kaycee at the Lair in Episode 18. The duo has been featured as a couple during the season and continued their relationship afterward.

Pic credit: @challengemtv/Instagram

More than a few fans seemed to echo the sentiments of seeing Nany go into her first elimination of the season. One fan indicated they felt she’d been “carried” throughout Spies, Lies & Allies. They also defended rookie Emy Alupei, who is 4-0 in eliminations.

Pic credit: @challengemtv/Instagram

Another fan said they want to see two guys who have yet to go into elimination facing off, with Devin against Nelson.

Pic credit: @challengemtv/Instagram

However, another fan believes it will be Emanuel going right back into the elimination to face Kyle Christie since CT, Nelson, and Devin won’t go in.

Pic credit: @challengemtv/Instagram

As of this report, there are no details on how the eliminations will go or matchups will get decided. There doesn’t appear to be much time for deliberating or people giving speeches to save themselves from going in.

It could be a situation where the remaining cast members have to vote for one male and one female, and then those individuals get to choose opponents. That could make for some interesting scenarios when Episode 18 arrives on Wednesday, December 8!

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.