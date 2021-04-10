The Challenge: Double Agents’ Tori Deal explains why she doesn’t want to see another Hall Brawl involving castmate

A competitor prepares to start Hall Brawl on The Challenge: Double Agents. Pic credit: MTV

While The Challenge has offered various elimination events over its many seasons, the Hall Brawl has always stood out as one of the more popular and brutal ones.

It has been featured in many of the competitive reality show’s installments, including Season 36 for the Double Agents cast members.

Viewers saw it pop up more than once throughout the season, but after a recent episode, Tori Deal gave her thoughts on why she doesn’t want to see it return for one castmate.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here’s a spoiler alert, as this article will contain spoilers through Episode 17 of the Double Agents season.

The Challenge: Double Agents had several Hall Brawls

On the Double Agents season, two of the Big Brother stars were able to go 2-0 in Hall Brawl eliminations, to put some respect on their names. One of them was rookie Amber Borzotra. She took out Amber Martinez in a dominant display in Episode 10 and then Tula “Big T” Fazakerley in a relatively competitive battle in Episode 16.

Sophomore competitor of The Challenge, Fessy Shafaat, claimed two Hall Brawl wins during the season as well. His first win came in Episode 4 against supposed friend and ally in the game, Nelson Thomas. After the episode, Nelson revealed he had a hurt hand or finger while competing, and Fessy may have known it.

There was also talk that Fessy may have played dirty during the event while Nelson was down on the ground. Nelson later revealed that he hadn’t talked to Fessy since leaving the show due to how he handled things.

In Double Agents Episode 17, Fessy volunteered for another Hall Brawl, this time against Kyle Christie. Kyle is clearly not the size or build that Fessy is. In just the first round of their battle, Fessy used his size to run and smash into Kyle as if it was a football situation. Kyle ended up on the ground and tried to hang onto one of Fessy’s legs, but Fessy pulled away and won.

Kyle showed he had bent his finger after that round and felt he might have broken it. After several medics checked him out and taped up his finger, he was deemed medically unable to continue. That meant Kyle was going home right before TJ Lavin’s final due to an injury from Hall Brawl.

Tori Deal doesn’t want to see another Hall Brawl for castmate

During MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, Tori Deal and Aneesa Ferreira recapped Double Agents Episode 17. Around 15 minutes into the podcast episode, they gave their thoughts on Kyle getting hurt in Hall Brawl.

Aneesa said it broke her heart to see Kyle getting hurt in the event. She mentioned he’d been hurt on The Challenge before and that competitors tend to put their bodies in harm’s way with no concern for their physical well-being.

“Fessy was just an animal. So I think maybe we should do a gentle Hall Brawl,” Aneesa said. She suggested they could have bumpers in there like bowling uses to make it easier or maybe have competitors wear large padded sumo suits in a wider hall for the event.

Tori also joked they should make a “Crawl Brawl” where competitors crab crawl through the hall. However, she later added, she doesn’t think she wants to see Fessy in another Hall Brawl.

“This is the second time we’ve seen Fessy do Hall Brawl, and obviously I threw him in the first one, I feel really bad about it but obviously, I don’t want to see him in another one because I don’t want to see him hurt anybody else,” Tori shared.

“It’s not his fault that he’s so big and massive, but like, it’s scary. I don’t wanna see these guys go up against him and get slaughtered,” Tori added.

By now, viewers probably know that Fessy has a background in playing college football, which along with his size, adds to his ability to run through opponents. That said, there may have been other matchups that would’ve worked differently. Double Agents competitors Chris “CT” Tamburello, Leroy Garrett, and Cory Wharton might have fared better against Fessy in the event, as well as rookie Nam Vo.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.