The Challenge: Double Agents stars share picks for NFL players that would do well on the show

In a new promotional video, members of The Challenge: Double Agents cast revealed their top picks for NFL stars best suited to compete on the current season of the show.

The picks come on one of the biggest days for the NFL Playoffs, as the AFC and NFC teams will be determined for Super Bowl LV.

Amongst The Challenge stars appearing in the video are two-time champion Wes Bergmann, veteran competitor Leroy Garrett, and former Big Brother star Kaycee Clark.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Challenge stars give NFL picks for Challenge competitors

The Challenge: Double Agents is the 36th season of MTV’s reality competition series and features some brutal daily missions, plenty of in-house drama, lies, deceit, backstabbing, and physically-demanding elimination events.

While there are no NFL players in the current cast, there is former college football player Fessy Shafaat. He used his size along with his skills from the sport to win one of the toughest elimination events around, Hall Brawl, and continues to be a tough competitor on the show.

Meanwhile, some of his Double Agents castmates revealed which NFL players they think would do well if they appeared on The Challenge: Double Agents.

The 35-second promotional video clip features Kaycee Clark, Wes Bergmann, Cory Wharton, Leroy Garrett, and Kam Williams, all giving their thoughts on the matter.

Ahead of the AFC Championship Game today on @NFLonCBS, some of @ChallengeMTV cast weigh in on which NFL players would succeed as Double Agents. #AFCChampionship pic.twitter.com/c6zsoFbuFV — CBS (@CBS) January 24, 2021

Kam named off former NFL MVP, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, while Kaycee said wide receiver, Keenan Allen, from the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Patrick Mahomes,” Wes shared, adding, “He looks one direction and throws it the other.”

“I’m rocking with my boy Aaron Donald. He is a monster,” Cory said as he showed off his No. 99 Los Angeles Rams jersey for the camera.

The promotional clip above arrived from CBS ahead of Sunday’s AFC and NFC Championship games. The matchups feature the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers. The two winning teams will meet in Super Bowl LV in early February.

The Challenge spinoffs featured NFL stars

Several spinoff shows have been based on The Challenge over the years, with Champs vs. Pros and Champs vs. Stars. Both shows involved professional athletes along with stars of The Challenge in an effort to raise money for various charities.

With Champs vs. Stars, it was basically a mix of celebrities and Challenge stars, but there was one NFL player on the season. Former wide receiver Terrell Owens appeared on the show and famously had a bit of an argument with CT.

Former NFL wide receiver Victor Cruz hosted the Champs vs. Pros show. It featured former NFL linebackers Shawne Merriman and Kamerion Wimbley as part of the Pros team. That particular cast also featured current Double Agents cast members Darrell Taylor, Wes Bergmann, Chris “CT” Tamburello, and Lolo Jones.

Lolo was a member of the Pros team for the spinoff show but made her official Challenge season debut with Double Agents. The cast also featured former WWE superstar Lio Rush, showing that those behind the show are bringing in competitors from various places.

In addition to the NFL stars appearing on the spinoff shows, at least two veteran competitors are in relationships with NFL stars. Double Agents competitor Theresa Jones is married to former NFL player T.J. Jones and recently revealed she’s expecting their third child. Former Challenge star Ashley Kelsey is dating Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson, and they are currently expecting their first child.

Based on how the popular reality competition show continues to grow, it seems it may only be a matter of time before NFL players and other pro athletes are testing their physical, mental, and social skills on The Challenge.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.