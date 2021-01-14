The Challenge’s Theresa Jones reveals pregnancy, addresses if she was pregnant on Double Agents

Big news has arrived from The Challenge veteran Theresa Jones, as she and husband T.J. Jones are expecting another child together!

Theresa announced her pregnancy on social media ahead of the latest episode of Double Agents and has since shared a new look at her baby bump.

The recent reveal has brought plenty of congratulations her way as she prepares to welcome another member into her family in the coming year.

It also brought a bit of speculation over how long she’s been pregnant, which Theresa addressed.

Theresa Jones shares pregnancy news

On Wednesday, January 13, Theresa took to Instagram to share a series of photos with her fans and followers. The first photo shows The Challenge star with her football player husband T.J. Jones, and their two children, shooting off pink confetti to let everyone know they’re expecting.

In another photo, Theresa is wearing a black dress and standing with her side to the camera as she holds her baby bump. A third photo shows a cake with a pink question mark on top, along with the sides decorated in pink and blue.

“#3 🎀” is all Theresa says in the caption, but that, along with the images, is enough for fans and friends to know what she’s referring to.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Theresa Marie Jones (@theresa_m_jones)

Many of Theresa’s current and former Challenge castmates left congratulations in the comments upon seeing the announcement on her Instagram.

“Congratulations 🍾 🎊 😍all the best! 🙏🏼 🍀” Double Agents rookie Nam Vo wrote.

“So exciting! Congratulations to you and your beautiful family!” Double Agents star Kaycee Clark commented.

“Congratulations queen ❤️❤️❤️,” Tula “Big T” Fazakerley said.

“LFG!!! T! TEAM JONES! Heck yeah!!” Challenge veteran Derrick Kosinski commented.

Other Challenge stars who left comments included Theresa’s Double Agents teammate Jay Starrett, former Challenge competitor Sarah Rice, and Double Agents rookies Amber Martinez, Gabby Allen, and Lio Rush.

“Please tell me you weren’t prego on the show at all?!?” at least one fan also dropped by to ask.

Theresa replied, letting the fan know that wasn’t the case, though.

During Season 35 of The Challenge, Melissa Reeves competed and made it to the final but eventually quit due to struggling so badly with her physical endurance. It was later revealed that she unknowingly competed while pregnant. Melissa gave birth to her daughter last May and continues to share photos of her daughter Vienna on Instagram.

Theresa shows off baby bump, addresses speculation

On Thursday, Theresa posted an Instagram photo standing in a home gym with her bare baby bump on display. She used the caption to thank people for all the messages and also addressed any speculation about competing on Double Agents while she was pregnant.

“Thanks everyone for the congratulations & sweet messages!!😘❤️✨” Theresa wrote in a lengthier caption on her new IG post.

“Just a small disclaimer: No I was not pregnant while filming #TheChallenge36 @challengemtv..Got pregnant 5 days after getting home😉,” she revealed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Theresa Marie Jones (@theresa_m_jones)

Theresa’s big reveal arrives just as another cast member on Double Agents, Natalie Anderson shared similar news. Natalie had to leave The Challenge unexpectedly after a positive pregnancy test while filming Double Agents last year.

Unfortunately, Natalie revealed a heartbreaking event that occurred after leaving the show, though. The former Survivor winner still dropped by Theresa’s new post to give some love and praise.

“1 you look so dang cute. 2 that gym 😍,” Natalie commented on Theresa’s baby bump photo.

“Let me know if you need a spotter on the squat rack! 🤣😉 #DropItLow #BabyNumber4? #PregnantAndFoineeee,” Theresa’s hubby dropped by the comments to say.

With Double Agents, the 35-year-old Theresa Jones is back on MTV’s reality competition series, The Challenge, after last appearing in 2015 on Battle of the Exes II. For her and her husband T.J., this will be a third child, and second daughter, joining their happy family.

Theresa and T.J. welcomed their daughter Easton Kaia Jones in December of 2015. The couple welcomed their first son, Maddox Jayden Jones, back in April of 2019.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.