Survivor winner reveals that she was pregnant, suffered miscarriage

Sad Survivor news just came out as a former winner revealed that she was pregnant and that she lost the baby.

On a new episode of The Challenge on MTV, cast member Natalie Anderson was revealed to be ineligible to compete.

The news was pretty shocking to the rest of the cast of The Challenge, but maybe even more shocking to fans that were watching at home.

“I have a personal matter that requires me to leave the game. I have to deal with something, and it sucks that I have to step out because all I want to do is compete,” Natalie said when she left the show, according to Us Weekly. “It’s breaking my heart to leave.”

Natalie reveals how she found out she was pregnant

While she was filming the show, Natalie was joking about trying to get pregnant and that her period was late. She said that this caused the production team to have her take a pregnancy test. She felt, at the time, that there was no way she could be pregnant.

The test came back positive, though, which led to Natalie getting removed from the show. As she tells it, Natalie felt like she was in a really good position to emerge as the winner of the show.

“For me, the money was basically in my pocket, the check was already written. This money was mine and there was nobody who was gonna come get my skull for me. I was literally just waiting for the final to get there, so I could just cross everybody else and take the money,” Natalie stated.

When she returned home, it was revealed that she was eight weeks pregnant. While she was saddened that she had to leave the show after preparing for a long time to be on it, she was excited about this next chapter.

Natalie reveals the sad news

A week after confirming the pregnancy, Natalie started experiencing intense cramps.

“I went through a miscarriage,” Natalie revealed. “And it was really difficult because I had just kind of come to peace with leaving the game and saying goodbye to the competition of the challenge, which I love, came back home and changed my mindset into this new journey. And that was then taken away from me. It was hard for me,”

