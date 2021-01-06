Angie Layton from Survivor got married and revealed pregnancy news in 2020

Survivor: Philippines star Angie Layton recently got married. But that’s not all.

In a new Instagram image, Angie also revealed that she is pregnant.

Angie appeared on Survivor 25. It aired in fall 2012 on CBS and it took place in the Philippines.

A 20-year-old model and student when the season was filmed, Angie hailed from Provo, Utah.

When answering questions on her bio about her personal claim to fame, she stated that “I’m Miss Utah Teen USA 2010 and 3rd runner-up Miss Teen USA 2010.”

While she was on the show, Angie didn’t win any challenges and ended up being the third person voted off the show. Denise Stapley won Survivor 25, with Lisa Whelchel and Michael Skupin serving as the runner-ups.

She lasted eight days on Survivor 25 and hasn’t been invited back for another season, but she did end up getting crowned as Miss Utah USA in 2014.

Angie gets married and is pregnant again

In 2017, Angie gave birth to her son Ledger James.

On December 10, Angie got married to Clint Berhow and shared some beautiful photos on Instagram to celebrate the big day.

Over the holidays, Angie and Clint took to social media again. This time, she announced that she was pregnant and that they would be having the child this summer.

“The best Christmas gift will be arriving this summer❤️👶🏼 We are soo beyond excited & soo blessed!! Merry Christmas🎄🎁❤️ #comingsoon #berhouse #merrychristmas,” Angie wrote on Instagram.

Angie has also shared a new post where she talks about having a difficult 2020 and where she wishes everyone a Happy New Year.

“Peace out 2020✌🏼One of the hardest years of my life, that turned into one of the greatest!💍✨🤰2021 I’m ready for you! I can’t wait to be a mama to this little angel!👼🏼 HAPPY NEW YEAR!! #2021 #happynewyear #pregnant,” Angie captioned a photo of herself.

More Survivor news

The next season of the hit CBS reality competition show might not air for a while. There have been a lot of delays in getting Survivor 41 filmed and the production keeps getting pushed back.

Hopefully, some good news will come from host and producer Jeff Probst in the near future, because many Survivor fans have been missing the show a lot lately.

The last season of the show was Winners at War, where Tony Vlachos became only the second person to win the show two times. He may have even cemented himself as the best player the game has ever seen.

In other Survivor news, it was also revealed that the casting process will be a lot different for upcoming seasons as the show and the network works hard to promote diversity.

Survivor is currently on hiatus at CBS.