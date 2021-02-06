The Challenge: Double Agents star celebrates first elimination win, castmates react

Kyle Christie, Devin Walker, and Gabby Allen watch a daily mission on The Challenge: Double Agents. Pic credit: MTV

There have been many competitors on The Challenge series who have come and gone without any elimination wins.

A few recent cast members unable to capture a win during elimination are Angela Babicz, Jenn Lee, Faith Stowers, Esther Falana, and Sean Lineker. So far, viewers haven’t seen any of them come back to win one either.

However, one Double Agents competitor is celebrating their first win after multiple seasons, and castmates are now giving their reactions to the accomplishment.

Keep in mind that spoilers through Episode 8 of The Challenge: Double Agents will follow in this report.

Episode 8 elimination brought back Asset Destruction

In Double Agents Episode 8, viewers saw the return of Asset Destruction, the elimination event that Tori Deal lost to Aneesa Ferreira in. However, it was time for the men to compete, and there was a slider puzzle they had to solve ahead of throwing weighted balls at a wall of targets.

The majority of the house votes went towards rookies Amber Martinez and Mechie Harris. Since Kam Williams and Kyle Christie were the Double Agents power team, they did a favor for Josh Martinez and Nany Gonzalez by sending them in.

From there, Josh quickly solved the puzzle while Mechie struggled in his first elimination. Due to that struggle, Josh was able to gain an easy advantage. After some comical moments where Josh could not smash targets as he tried to throw the balls, he finally got things worked out.

With that, Josh finally captured that elusive first win in a Challenge elimination. Previously, he was defeated by competitors, including Kyle Christie and Jordan Wiseley, on other seasons. His elimination record now stands at 1-3 for his Challenge resume.

Following his win, he had an emotional moment, even breaking down in tears during a confessional interview associated with the event.

There was also a recent interview Josh did with E! Canada about extra details about the episode. He spoke about being heckled by Devin during the elimination event and said he thought it was cut to look longer than it actually went.

Double Agents star celebrates Gold Skull, elimination victory

After the victory, Josh also took to Instagram and posted a series of images showing himself relaxing in downtown Miami.

“The Good hearted always Win in the End remember that,” the Double Agents star wrote in his caption.

That brought over 7,000 Likes to his post and comments from some of his current and former co-stars.

His Big Brother ally, Amber Borzotra, dropped some flame emojis on the pic, while Tula “Big T” Fazakerley called him a “Hottie” in the photo.

“Yes papi,” Tori Deal commented on the post.

“Yes they do 😍❤️” Kam Williams wrote as her comment.

“Your welcome,” Kyle shore commented, referring to how he and Kam handed him that elimination win.

“Congratulations on the WIN Bro! 💯💪🏼💥,” rookie competitor Nam Vo commented.

Others who dropped by included former cast members Mattie Lynne Breaux, Georgia Harrison, and Natalie Negrotti.

Josh also posted on Twitter about the win, which brought a few of The Challenge: Double Agents to retweet or reply.

That included Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell who was eliminated not once, but twice this season. However, as a former Challenge winner, she knows how it feels to earn that first elimination win.

“Congrats Brodie BB 2 for 2 so far,” his fellow Big Brother ally Fessy Shafaat tweeted.

Fessy previously won his Gold Skull by defeating Nelson Thomas. That leaves Amber B. and Kaycee Clark as the remaining former BB stars who need to get theirs this season. Amber B. would earn her first-ever on The Challenge since she’s a rookie, while Kaycee Clark would win her second.

Now that Josh has that first elimination win under his belt, his next mission will be protecting his Gold Skull. Since all five of the men’s Skulls have now been handed out, it means anyone in the game without one will have to try to take it from someone else.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.