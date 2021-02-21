The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 11 synopsis reveals host TJ Lavin ‘drops a bomb’ on competitors

The Challenge: Double Agents host TJ Lavin may reveal some big news to competitors in Episode 11. Pic credit: MTV

The latest plot synopsis for The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 11 spotlights what viewers can expect for the upcoming installment and it appears there could be some major events on the way.

In Episode 10, viewers saw the latest female elimination featuring a Hall Brawl, with an underwhelming battle over a Gold Skull. However, there are still plenty of competitors who have yet to go into elimination or get their Skull.

That includes Chris “CT” Tamburello, who is mentioned as part of the episode’s plot synopsis, along with his current teammate Tula “Big T” Fazakerley.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, Episode 11 of Double Agents is set to feature host TJ Lavin dropping a “bomb” on the competitors that they hadn’t seen coming.

The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 11 has CT focused on Skull

Based on the Double Agents Episode 11 sneak peek that arrived after last week’s episode, there will be a lot going on for the competitors and the house.

There was a voiceover from CT, as he spoke about needing to win the daily mission so he could control his fate as far as putting himself in elimination to win a Gold Skull.

The synopsis for Season 36, Episode 11 indicates that the episode is called An Inconvenient Goof. Interestingly, CT referred to Josh Martinez as “the goof” during a Double Agents Aftermath show episode. He mentioned that he’d want to go against Josh in elimination and take his Skull away.

Read More Chris ‘CT’ Tamburello reveals how The Challenge prepared him for Habitual horror movie role

Below is the plot synopsis for the episode, which mentions CT training Big T for battle. There may have been a sneak peek of that offered before.

Pic credit: @thechallengeoverdose/Instagram

There was a scene shown during the Double Agents Super Trailer, which featured Big T running hard at CT, who had a pillow in front of himself. He may have been preparing her for running into opponents, as competitors do in the Hall Brawl elimination.

What ‘bomb’ will TJ Lavin drop on the competitors?

In the sneak peek for Episode 11, viewers saw that Lolo Jones was still upset over trying to communicate with her teammate Nam Vo. There was also a security breach triggered at the elimination, which could be to replace Lolo in the game.

During the Double Agents mid-season trailer, there was also a scene where CT and Big T appeared to be the power team at an elimination. However, that scene also featured host TJ Lavin seeming to drop a bombshell on the competitors.

TJ basically said, “No one is in the final,” which could be the “bomb” on the way in this episode. Does that mean Gold Skulls were only in play to see how tough the competitors were?

With a show called Double Agents, there seems to be plenty of twists and turns, so the latest could be that the Gold Skulls never mattered. That would be an unfortunate twist as they’ve been made to seem super important in the first 10 episodes.

Viewers will hear exactly what TJ has to say when Double Agents Episode 11 arrives on February 24.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.