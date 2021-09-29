The Challenge: Devin Walker comments on ending feud with castmates Josh Martinez and Fessy Shafaat

The Challenge’s Devin Walker recently spoke about his castmates Josh Martinez and Fessy Shafaat and ending his feud with them. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge star Devin Walker is known as a major instigator with his castmates, and that was especially true during his Double Agents season.

That’s when the infamous “Big Brother sucks” catchphrase came into play, as Devin did what he could to rile up his castmates Josh Martinez and Fessy Shafaat.

While tensions were high between Devin and the Big Brother alliance during Double Agents, that changed with the Spies, Lies & Allies season.

The Challenge vet recently gave his newer opinions of both Josh and Fessy, with whom he now seems to get along. He also explained why he chose to stop feuding with them on the show, even if it made for some entertaining TV.

Devin and Big Brother stars feuded on Double Agents

Ahead of Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 8, Devin Walker-Monaghan appeared on The Challenge Fandom Podcast to talk about various topics.

One that came up was that rivalry with Big Brother during Season 36, which saw Devin get into it with Fessy and Josh throughout the season.

Devin and Josh were eliminated from Double Agents in the same episode and ended up getting to hang out a bit before leaving the area where filming took place. During that time, and a later trip they took, they got to know each other more.

Meanwhile, Devin and Fessy seemed to still be at odds after the season, with Devin making comments about his castmate’s personality in interviews and tweeting about him being an “introvert.”

However, Season 37 saw Devin’s feud with Big Brother end, as he, Fessy, and Josh put aside their differences as part of the greater veteran alliance. That was first apparent during the Global Activation Launch special as the three castmates were in the back of a limo, with Devin hilariously seated between Josh and Fessy.

The Challenge’s Devin praises castmates Josh and Fessy

During his time on The Challenge Fandom Podcast, Devin had good things to say about his castmates from the Big Brother alliance.

Viewers saw Devin go at it several times with Josh during Double Agents, including when Josh shoved Devin. Josh later revealed he received a hefty fine for the altercation.

“He’s such a polarizing character for people that only get the one side of him, but almost unanimously if you actually spend some time with Josh, which I didn’t realize this. Can’t even believe I’m about to say this, but nice, well-rounded guy. Like he is actually a nice guy that’s like very genuine and cares a lot about his friends, and he’s…a good guy,” Devin said.

As far as Fessy, Devin admitted it took him some time to understand him better, but now he does.

“Fessy’s another one. I think we’re just very different people where it takes a little bit of time to recognize who somebody is, and when you add all the stresses of a million dollars and the pride of even someone like TJ watching you. Fessy’s an athlete. He’s been an athlete his whole life. He likes to succeed. He likes to compete. That’s what he does,” Devin said.

He went on to call him “a beast” in the game, saying that Fessy tends to be “hard on himself” if he feels he hasn’t done a good job during a daily challenge or other aspects of the game.

Based on his comments during the interview, Devin said it didn’t make sense for his gameplay strategy to keep feuding with Josh and Fessy.

“I like winning more than I like getting even, and sometimes I think you have to put little s**t to the side and see the bigger picture,” Devin said.

So far, putting aside his differences with Big Brother has worked well for Devin, as he’s managed to last in the game with no worries over going into elimination yet.

The Big Brother stars had their own drama, as Josh and Fessy got into a huge blowup in Episode 6. Fessy got kicked off the show for getting physical in his altercation with Josh, while Josh received a warning for his role in the incident. Devin was nowhere near their altercation, as other castmates were the instigators.

Even after that, Josh and Fessy are still friends, as they’ve revealed on social media. Meanwhile, Devin has wisely aligned himself with the Big Brother stars in what could set him up for future Challenge success.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.