The Challenge: Devin Walker and Faysal Shafaat rank themselves among all-time Challengers

Many greats have competed on MTV’s The Challenge over the years, with numerous daily challenges and elimination wins to their names, as well as championship seasons.

Some of the individuals who will come to mind for most fans include stars like Johnny Bananas, Chris “CT” Tamburello, Cara Maria Sorbello, Evelyn Smith, and Darrell Taylor.

When it comes to male challengers, Bananas, CT, Darrell, Derrick Kosinski, Wes Bergmann, Mark Long, and Jordan Wiseley have each won multiple championships.

However, two of the newer stars of the show, Devin Walker and Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, believe fans should consider them among the all-time best Challenge competitors.

Both Challenge stars are featured in Season 38 of MTV’s competition series, The Challenge: Ride or Dies, and have achieved different levels of success. However, it’s no surprise that one ranks himself farther ahead of the other.

This report may contain spoilers from The Challenge: Ride or Dies season, airing on MTV.

Devin Walker tells fans his rank among Challengers

Devin believes fans should recognize him as among the best to compete in The Challenge. Taking to his Twitter, he made a statement suggesting he’s among the top 25.

“I’m top 25 male challengers all time regardless of how this final plays out and if you don’t see that you’re just a hater,” Devin tweeted this weekend.

Devin is currently part of The Challenge: Ride or Dies season, where he teamed up with friend Tori Deal. The duo won in the show’s first elimination and most recently won a crucial daily challenge to stay safe from elimination just before the final. With that, they’ll participate in the 100-hour Ride or Dies final along with three other teams.

He previously reached the final in Spies, Lies & Allies, finishing in third place with his rookie partner Emy Alupei. Devin also got to the Rivals III final with teammate Cheyenne Floyd, also finishing in third place.

The Are You The One? star has appeared in seven seasons of MTV’s competition series, with a 6-2 elimination record and 11 daily challenge wins.

Fessy makes bold statement about Challenge rank

Fessy hopped on Twitter a day after Devin, indicating that he’s among the top 10 competitors of all time from The Challenge.

It’s a bold statement considering the other stars mentioned above who have achieved multiple championships.

“I’m top 10 male challengers all time regardless of how this final plays out, and if you don’t see that you’re just a hater,” Fessy tweeted.

Fessy got his start on MTV’s competition series with his rookie season in Total Madness, where he reached the final and finished in fourth place behind Cory Wharton, Kyle Christie, and show winner, Bananas.

He followed that up by returning to the final in Double Agents, where viewers saw his partner, Kaycee Clark, suffer a brutal injury, leading to them having trouble competing. Kaycee still attempted to go by participating in the eating checkpoint, but Fessy struggled, and they ultimately timed out, getting eliminated.

His Spies, Lies & Allies season featured that infamous fight with his friend and castmate Josh Martinez, leading to Fessy’s disqualification from a chance at a third final appearance.

Most recently, the former Big Brother star participated in Ride or Dies with his promising rookie partner Moriah Jadea. The duo nearly reached the final but fell to veteran stars Bananas and Nany Gonzalez in elimination at The Zone.

Fessy’s yet to win a final, despite reaching two. He’s also compiled an elimination record of 5-1, with 12 wins in daily challenges. Many fans will likely agree he will need a Challenge season or two before he can legitimately be considered a top 10 competitor.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.