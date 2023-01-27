Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd got all dressed up in a trendy outfit to show off the stunning decor in her new home, and both garnered plenty of attention.

Cheyenne was all smiles in the photos posted on social media while clad in a stunning gray catsuit with long sleeves and a high neck.

Her hair was parted down the middle, with voluminous curls that hung down her shoulder.

The mom of two looked comfortable and stylish in the outfit as she posed barefoot in her living room.

The main point of Cheyenne’s Instagram post was to showcase her stunning home decor, and she chose some tasteful pieces.

Cheyenne leaned one arm against a black side table with two white stools tucked underneath. The large mirror hanging over the table featured a black frame, and there was a tall black vase with white flowers to brighten up the space and add to the black-and-white theme.

For the final touches, Cheyenne added a small U-shaped vase and a decorative Chanel book.

“Turning our house into a home has easily been one of the best feelings in the world 🖤,” wrote Cheyenne in her caption. “Tag your favorite places to shop for home decor below!”

Cheyenne Floyd recently moved into her new home

The Teen Mom star has had quite a year after moving into her dream house.

She’s been showing some of the rooms in her home and recently posted a video of their guest room, calling it her “favorite room in the house.” The stunning decor was sleek and understated, with light colors such as beige and white, along with lots of exposed wood.

Cheyenne and her husband, Zach Davis, started building their dream home before tying the knot in a lavish ceremony back in September of 2022. Now the couple is living happily ever after in their dream home.

Meanwhile, Cheyenne is currently featured in the new season of Teen Mom Family Reunion, and her wedding is at the center of the drama. At the time of filming, Cheyenne and Zach hadn’t yet tied the knot, and they had sent invites to their castmates.

After an epic showdown between Briana DeJesus and Ashley Jones, which also involved their moms, Cheyenne rescinded her invitation to Ashley. However, the 30-year-old is getting backlash on social media for siding with Briana.

We’ll see if she can get back into the good graces of viewers as the season continues to play out.

Teen Mom star Cheyenne Floyd promotes Roadway Moving

Cheyenne may have her share of haters right now, but with 1.7 million viewers, it’s fair to say she has a slew of supporters as well.

The MTV star has been using her large social media platform to forge brand partnerships, one being with Roadway Moving.

Zach and Cheyenne used the company when they moved into their new home last year, and they were quite pleased with the service.

Cheyenne promoted Roadway Moving on her Instagram page and noted that they made the transition into her new home an easy one.

“Fresh start, new beginnings,” she captioned the post. “Thanks to @roadwaymoving for the easiest move we could have ever imagined.”

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.