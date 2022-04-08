The Challenge: CBS spoilers reveal more eliminations including Big Brother, Love Island stars

MTV’s The Challenge host TJ Lavin will also host The Challenge: CBS spinoff series. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: CBS spinoff continues to film in Argentina, and much like MTV’s well-known competition series, it includes daily challenges, alliances, and eliminations.

While the format of how competitors get selected for eliminations is unknown, one male and one female player have been eliminated every few days.

The latest Challenge CBS spoilers reveal two more eliminations that happened, featuring the stars of Big Brother, Love Island, Amazing Race, and Survivor.

Two more eliminations arrive for The Challenge: CBS

Spoilers for The Challenge have become common, thanks to an online forum thread and updates via social media from @mtvchallengeinsider on Instagram.

Earlier this week, two more eliminations happened for The Challenge: CBS, with one man and one woman officially sent home in some capacity.

According to @mtvchallengeinsider, the latest women’s elimination featured Love Island star Kyra Green getting eliminated from the show.

The latest men’s elimination took out Big Brother 23 star Kyland Young. That means the last remaining member of that BB season’s Cookout alliance was officially eliminated.

14 players are out of running for global tournament

With Kyra Green and Kyland Young now officially eliminated, it’s leveled the number of competitors to about half of what the show started with.

Just ahead of their eliminations, Derek Xiao (Big Brother) and Shannon St. Clair (Love Island) got eliminated.

Before that, Love Island’s Cinco Holland and Big Brother 23’s Azah Awasum went home.

Eliminations before that included Javonny Vega (Love Island), Cashel Barnett (Love Island), James Wallington (Amazing Race), and Xavier Prather (BB 23) for the men.

For the women, Cely Vazquez (Love Island), Tiffany Mitchell (BB 23), Tasha Fox, and Shantel Smith were also eliminated.

The remaining men’s competitors include Survivor 18 star Tyson Apostol, Amazing Race’s Leo Temory, Big Brother 12’s Enzo Palumbo, and Survivor’s Danny McCray.

Big Brother’s Alyssa Lopez and Angela Rummans, as well as Amazing Race’s Cayla Lee and Survivor’s Desi Williams, are among the women still competing in the game.

The spinoff show will continue with eliminations and potentially a final event to determine one finalist or several finalists for The Challenge: War of the Worlds, a global tournament featuring finalists from The Challenge: UK, The Challenge: Argentina, and The Challenge: Australia spinoffs.

The winning competitor is named the first-ever Challenge World Champion, and some of the stars from these shows could even head over to MTV’s main show at some point.

The Challenge: CBS is TBA for Paramount Plus. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.