The Challenge: Cast members and fans react as Kayleigh Morris returns to Instagram after hiatus

After apparently stepping away from social media for a while, former The Challenge competitor Kayleigh Morris has officially made her return to Instagram.

The former Ex on the Beach UK star seemed as if she may have needed a break from the platform, with her return post indicating she had to “distance” herself.

However, Kayleigh’s return to Instagram brought plenty of excitement from fans, followers, and several of her former castmates.

Kayleigh Morris shares first Instagram post after time away

On Sunday, individuals following Kayleigh Morris from The Challenge on her private Instagram account were surprised as the verified star shared a selfie of herself on the platform.

The photo is the first she’s shared in a while and the only one on her page as of this writing.

It features a close-up shot of Kayleigh wearing a fancy gold top, necklace, and rings with her hair up in a bun. In her caption, she indicated the break may have been to refresh and reinvent herself.

“Distance yourself for a while. Come back unrecognisable 🙃,” Kayleigh wrote in her caption.

The number of Likes on her post is unknown, but plenty of fans, followers, and castmates were excited to see The Challenge star back on Instagram based on the comments.

“Omg she’s back ????” wrote her former castmate from two seasons, Marie Roda.

Her War of the Worlds 2 castmate Turbo left fire emojis supporting Kayleigh’s first selfie back on the Gram.

“She back 🤗🤗🤗,” wrote WOTW 2 castmate Idris Virgo.

“The goddess has returned 😍😍,” one of Kayleigh’s supporters commented.

“So happy you’re back! Seeing you brightens up my day every time,” another fan told Kayleigh on her return post.

Kayleigh appeared in three Challenge seasons

Following her appearance on Ex on the Beach 2, Kayleigh Morris jumped over to MTV’s The Challenge, first joining the show for the Vendettas season.

Her rookie season included drama when she was in an altercation with castmates Britni Thornton, Kailah Casillas, and Jemmye Carroll. Kayleigh opted to quit the game following that incident, leaving in Episode 10.

She returned for the follow-up season, Final Reckoning, where she was initially teammates with her rival Kailah. When Kailah got into a fight with Melissa Reeves early on, they got disqualified from the season. Luckily, Kayleigh became partners with Melissa’s original partner, Kam Williams, by default.

They were sent to the Redemption House as part of the season’s twist in Episode 11 and couldn’t win their way back in, getting eliminated in Episode 18.

Her most recent appearance was The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, where Kayleigh was part of Team UK and worked with some of Team USA to mastermind the game. Unfortunately, Kayleigh didn’t make it to the final, as she got purged in Episode 13’s challenge, Puzzling Swim.

It’s also worth noting that Kayleigh did the 10th Season of Ex on the Beach UK, and her exes were Challenge castmates Joss Mooney and Nelson Thomas. However, that season never aired.

With her return to Instagram, it should be interesting to see what’s next for Kayleigh and if she might ever make her way back to MTV’s competition series.

